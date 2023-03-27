NGen Launches New $35M Advanced Manufacturing Fund for Cutting Edge Projects

English French

NGen targets $95M of new innovation projects in first call with renewed Federal funding.



HAMILTON, Ontario, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) has launched its latest call for advanced manufacturing project proposals. The Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing will co-invest $35 million of Federal funds along with industry contributions to launch $95M worth of new innovation projects across Canada. NGen will support collaborative, business-led projects that are aimed at de-risking, commercializing, and scaling-up innovative manufacturing capabilities in Canada.

Advanced digital, materials, and production technologies are helping manufacturers respond to and take advantage of shifting market dynamics by improving existing production and business processes and scaling up the production and commercialization of new products and services. Integration of technologies, including solutions that streamline technology used for manufacturing, are important next steps for many Canadian manufacturers.

NGen invites Canadian manufacturers and technology providers to assemble project consortia that will support the development, scale-up, and adoption of new and transformative advanced manufacturing processes that can be commercialized in Canada and around the world. NGen will prioritize projects that will result in world leading advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“With an existing portfolio of over 165 projects valued at $585M and a growing network across the country, NGen is excited to launch its first call for proposals with renewed Federal funding”, said John Laughlin, CTO, NGen. “This non-dilutive funding represents a significant addition to Canada’s innovation toolkit. It represents a key investment to help our best and brightest companies grow and be well positioned in the competitive global market”.

“NGen has demonstrated the power of integrating applied research, technologies, and manufacturing strengths in Canada and the benefits that unique and transformative advanced manufacturing solutions provide for Canadians” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “With renewed support from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, we are continuing to grow Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector enabling it to take advantage of new business opportunities around the world”.

For information on important dates, deadlines, eligibility and application procedures, please visit http://www.ngen.ca/funding/challenge/advanced-manufacturing

