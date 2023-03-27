The Global Tote Bags Market is forecast to grow by $8932.98 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tote Bags Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767740/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tote bags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the personalization and customization of luxury tote bags, increasing marketing campaigns, celebrity endorsement, and brand promotion activities, and increased consumer fashion consciousness and spending on personal goods.



The tote bags market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Material

• Cotton

• Leather

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased demand at airport retail stores as one of the prime reasons driving the tote bags market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for affordable luxury tote bags and the introduction of different leather varieties will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tote bags market covers the following areas:

• Tote bags market sizing

• Tote bags market forecast

• Tote bags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tote bags market vendors that include Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Double R Bags, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Ronak Industries, Samsonite International SA, Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods Spa, VF Corp., Burberry Group Plc, and Mulberry Group Plc. Also, the tote bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



