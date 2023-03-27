Licensed Sports Merchandise Global Market to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2030: Focus of Brands on Curbing Counterfeiting of Sports Goods Drives Market Growth

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Licensed Sports Merchandise estimated at US$23.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Apparel & Footwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Toys & Games segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Licensed Sports Merchandise market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods Industry

The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the Value Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for 2019 and 2020

Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Licensed Sports Merchandise

COVID-19's Impact on the Licensed Sports Apparel Industry

Licensed Sports Merchandise - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Licensed Sports Merchandise

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sports Apparel & Footwear: The Leading Product Type

Online Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise Poised for High Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus of Brands on Curbing Counterfeiting of Sports Goods Drives Market Growth

Losses from Sales of Counterfeit Goods Globally by Sector (in € Billion) for 2020

Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed Products

Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019

Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak

Rising Investments in Sports Licensing Worldwide: Opportunity for Growth

Booming Online Retail Sector Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Licensed Sports Merchandise

Social Distancing Mandated by COVID-19 Leads to Massive Consumer Migration to Online Platforms: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Continuous Growth in Number of Sports Leagues Augurs Well for the Market

Top Sports Leagues Worldwide Ranked by Annual Average Revenue (in $ Billion)

Pandemic-Induced Revenue Losses (in %) of Leading Professional Sports Leagues (2020)

Expanding Entertainment Industry Drives Trend Towards Marketing of Sports as Entertainment

Popularity of Athleisure Spurs Growth Outlook for Licensed Sports Merchandise

Global Athleisure Market (in USD Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm in Sports Footwear Market

Licensed Sports Video Games Poised for Strong Growth

Merchandise Stores Adapt to the New Normal to Revive Sales

Conventional Sponsorship Deals Likely to Become License-Focused

Growing Role of NFTs in Sports Licensing

Regulatory Frameworks for Sporting Events and Sports Leagues/Teams Impact Market Dynamics

Widespread Implementation of Effective Sports Marketing Strategies to Drive Gains for Merchandise Sales

