Contextual Advertising Global Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030: Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy

The global market for Contextual Advertising estimated at US$199.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Location-based Advertising segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR
The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
