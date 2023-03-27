Contextual Advertising Global Market to Reach $562.1 Billion by 2030: Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contextual Advertising: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Contextual Advertising estimated at US$199.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$562.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Activity-based Advertising, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$298.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Location-based Advertising segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR



The Contextual Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market: Annual % Growth by Major Geographies for 2019-2025

The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact

The CCPA to Bring About Major Changes to the Digital Advertising Landscape in California

COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments

COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending within Digital Medium: 2021

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2020E

An Introduction to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising: The Many Advantages

Advantages and Disadvantages with Behavioral and Contextual Targeting Strategies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Contextual Advertising the Best Bet for Advertisers amid the Pandemic

Supercharging Contextual Advertising Leads to Growth in Revenue for Publishers

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

Key Growth Drivers

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data

Analysis by Type

World Contextual Advertising Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, and Other Types

Analysis by Vertical: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants Lead the Market

World Contextual Advertising Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants; IT & Telecom; BFSI; Media & Entertainment; Travel, Transportation & Automobiles; Healthcare; and Academia & Government

Regional Analysis

World Contextual Advertising Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Contextual Advertising Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Advertising Network Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2021E

Contextual Advertising - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Internet Usage Widens Opportunities for Contextual Advertising

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

World Digital Advertising Expenditure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select Countries for the Year 2019

Digital Content Consumption Patterns Underpin Revenue Growth

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic

Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group in the US: 2021

Contextual Advertising: A Look Into Key Trends Impacting the Market Direction

Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Give Impetus to Contextual Targeting

Cookie Phase-Out Diverts Attention to Contextual Advertising

Contextual Advertising and Personalization Evolve into Critical Aspects in Building a Comprehensive Ad Campaign Strategy

Advances in AI and ML to Embolden Real-Time Contextual Targeting

Widespread Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects

Smartphone, Tablets, and Laptops Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Advertising Trends Accelerate Growth in Contextual Advertising Market

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category (in %): 2020

5G to Further Enhance Mobile Advertising Spending

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Large Base of Social Media Users Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Growing Reliance on First-Party Data for People-Based Targeting Enhances Opportunities

