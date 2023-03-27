The Global Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market is forecast to grow by USD 244.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Pulse Oximeters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584018/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wearable pulse oximeters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increased need for cost-effective diagnosis, and new product launches.



The wearable pulse oximeters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fingertip and ring pulse oximeters

• Wrist-worn pulse oximeters



By End-user

• Hospitals and other healthcare facilities

• Homecare



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing online marketing strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the wearable pulse oximeters market growth during the next few years. Also, the miniaturization of wearable pulse oximeters and growing demand for technologically advanced wearable pulse oximeters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wearable pulse oximeters market covers the following areas:

• Wearable pulse oximeters market sizing

• Wearable pulse oximeters market forecast

• Wearable pulse oximeters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wearable pulse oximeters market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Apple Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., GOQii, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Isansys Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, MTEC Global Co. Ltd., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp., Oxitone medical LTD, Shanghai Zhaoguan Information Technology Co., Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Wellue Health. Also, the wearable pulse oximeters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

