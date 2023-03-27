Global Blockchain Technology Strategic Business Report 2023: Focus on Sustainability Drives Blockchain Adoption in Environmental Governance

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Blockchain Technology estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Public, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 55.7% CAGR and reach US$57 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Private segment is readjusted to a revised 47.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $839.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62.6% CAGR
The Blockchain Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$839.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 62.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 46.6% and 48.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 51.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Born Out of Bitcoin, Blockchain Technology Emerges to Disrupt the Digital Economy
- Bitcoins in Circulation Worldwide (In 000s) for Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Top Benefits of Blockchain Technology: % of Businesses Citing a Benefit as a Factor Driving Blockchain Adoption
- Global Economic Update
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
- Competition
- Blockchain Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Blockchain: Global Market Prospects & Overview
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Blockchain Investments & Innovation Continues Unabated Post 2020
- Top Blockchain Patent Holders Worldwide: Total Number of Blockchain Patent Filings To-Date by Company
- Blockchain Patent Applications: Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2022
- Adoption of Blockchain in Supply Chain Management Explodes Into a Major Trend, Post Pandemic Disruptions
- Blockchain Adoption in Healthcare Reaches Tipping Point. Focus on Telemedicine as a Case-in-Point
- As Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Channel for Virtual Healthcare Delivery So Does Blockchain's Role in Advancing Secure Data Sharing: Global Opportunity for Telemedicine (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security Benefits Promised by Blockchain: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
- Blockchain Implementation in Pharmaceutical Value Chain: % of Companies Implementing Blockchain Technology by Area
- Focus on Sustainability Drives Blockchain Adoption in Environmental Governance
- As Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade, Blockchain Technologies Will Rise in Parallel as a Digital Enabler of Sustainable infrastructure Services: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Blockchain-as-a Service (BaaS) Rises in Prominence as Companies Begin to Outsource Implementation & Management of Blockchain-based Platforms
- Blockchain in the Spotlight in the Government & Public Sector for Its Ability to Address Inefficiencies
- Industries Leverage Blockchain for Scaling Manufacturing Processes & Making Predictive Maintenance More Effective & Accessible
- Key Factors Driving Manufacturer Investments in Blockchain Technology
- Growing Spending on Predictive Maintenance Strategies to Benefit Adoption of Blockchain: Global Market for Predictive Maintenance (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Growing Need for Traceable and Scalable Customer Services to Spur Blockchain Adoption in Retail Industry
- Blockchain in Retail Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Application (in %) for 2022
- Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of Blockchain
- Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for Blockchain Technology: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Growing IoT Ecosystems Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations
- The Missing Link Between Security and IoT is Blockchain: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
- Smart Contracts Are Among the Most Promising Use Cases of Distributed Ledger Technology
- The Financial Services Sector: The Most Lucrative Application Area for Blockchain
- Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to Bridge the Huge SME Financing Gap to Boost Blockchain Adoption: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $ Billion) by Region
- Robust Growth Digital Banking Opens Multiple Application Possibilities for Blockchain: Global Market for Digital Banking (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027
- Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination
- A Promising Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector
- Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in Logistics, Trucking and Commercial Transportation Industry
- Ongoing Digitalization Trend in the Logistics Industry Primes the Blockchain Technology for Application Growth: Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027
- Promising Future for Blockchain in Media, Advertising & Entertainment Market
- The Rise of the Metaverse to Drive Opportunities for the Use of Blockchain
- It is Increasingly Clear that Metaverse Cannot be Built Without Blockchain Technology: Global Spending on Metaverse (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Enterprise Uses of Blockchain Technology Finally Begin to Make Gains
- Maritime Enterprises Turn to Blockchain-based Systems Amidst Trend Favoring Digitization of Supply Chains
- How Will Blockchain Implementations Impact the Education Sector?
- Advent of 5G. What Does it Mean for Blockchain?
- The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)
- Swift Progress Towards Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization to Drive the Importance of Blockchain Technology
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Blockchain Challenges: Knowing the Biggest Pain Points is an Important Step on the Road to Success
- Major Factors Restricting Blockchain Technology Adoption (% of Businesses)
- Final Thoughts
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
