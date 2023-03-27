Brick Township Asphalt Paving Celebrates Over Two Decades In Operation

Westampton, New Jersey, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westampton, New Jersey, New Jersey -

The New Jersey-based asphalt paving company is an expert at assessing concrete and asphalt condition. In addition, the company provides a comprehensive report on how to maintain, repair, and replace it.

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore and Steve Brahney proudly announce that the company has been providing quality asphalt and concrete services for over twenty years. The Brick Township asphalt paving company offers same-day risk-free virtual estimates. These virtual quotes are the easiest way to obtain an estimate. The company is known for its longest-lasting pavement sealer application on the Jersey Shore. In addition, the company eliminates most people's frustration with other asphalt and concrete firms when requesting an estimate.

The customer-focused company is known for its highly trained and skilled crew leaders and apprentices. As a result, national retailers, large property management firms, and the largest Fortune 100/500 companies trust Fix Asphalt to maintain parking lots. Satisfaction with the results is guaranteed. In addition, Fix Asphalt is fully insured, carrying $7 million in liability insurance, workman's compensation, and auto coverage.

Additional details are available at https://www.fixasphaltjerseyshore.com/

Nearly every exterior service needed in the past several years can be purchased online. Examples include lawn mowing, window cleaning, gutters, power washing, and pest control. The company's goal in 2023 is to bring the same type of convenience to parking lot maintenance services. These services include line striping, pothole repair, and commercial and residential asphalt seal coating. Fix Asphalt revolutionizes purchasing services from any device, from a SmartPhone to a desktop computer. Obtaining a same-day estimate and scheduling a project is as easy as ordering from Amazon.

The company provides a heavy-duty slurry application that lasts 4X longer than a spray application. In addition, the seal coat extends the life of the asphalt. The application is the highest quality craftsmanship with no splashing or over-spray. The company is a nationally recognized Pavement Top 75 Contractor, ranked by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine for asphalt repair, paving, and pavement maintenance.

About the Company:

Fix Asphalt by Brahney Paving Of The Jersey Shore is known for its high-quality products and craftsmanship. The company has been operating for two decades. Online booking and virtual estimates are free.

