Heart Failure Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape

There are more than 45.9 million diagnosed prevalent cases of heart failure in the 16 major markets.

There is a significant number of marketed innovator drugs for the treatment of HF, mostly belonging to enzyme inhibitors and receptor antagonists category.

R&D activity in HF is robust globally, with five products in the pre-registration stage and 17 products in Phase III development.

Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in HF, with the US emerging as the key market for conducting Phase III trials in HF.

During the past 12 months, seven merger and acquisition transactions and six strategic alliances involving HF assets were successfully completed.

Although there are many emerging players in the pipeline developing novel products for HF, no commercial launch is expected to happen in the HF drugs market over the next 12 months.



Scope

Heart Failure (HF) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Annual Therapy Cost

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



