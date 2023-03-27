Seattle Crime Scene Cleaning: When Dirty Jobs Need to Be Done Right

Redmond, Washington, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Washington biohazard cleanup company, Bio-Wash provides efficient and professional cleanup services. The company’s technicians are IICRC certified and use the latest equipment.

The aftermath of a crime scene can be a gruesome and stressful experience for victims, their families, and even law enforcement officers. Having a competent crime scene cleanup crew on hand can quickly remove all traces of the crime, ensuring the area is properly decontaminated and safe. This is where Bio-Wash, a Seattle crime scene cleaning company, plays a crucial role in restoring the site to its pre-incident condition.

Bio-Wash specializes in 24-hour emergency crime scene cleanup services in Seattle, Washington, and its surrounding areas. With over 15 years of experience and some of the most respected industry leaders in the U.S. as owners, Bio-Wash is dedicated to helping people in their darkest hours. The company also deals with hoarding cleanup and mold remediation.

The company is licensed and ensured, quick to respond and provide its emergency services, and addresses the needs of law enforcement, property owners, and families who have been affected by a traumatic event.

Bio-Wash has trained and IICRC-certified technicians to use the latest technology and cleaning solutions to ensure the affected area is thoroughly sanitized, deodorized, and restored to its original state. They can handle all forms of crime scene cleaning, from homicides to suicide, and even biohazard cleanup. The technicians also have a balance of professionalism and compassion and are trained in medical waste handling and transportation.

Bio-Wash's crime scene cleaning services include the collection and disposal of any potential biohazards, especially blood and body fluids. The company also offers biohazard remediation services such as hoarder cleanup, meth lab cleanup, trauma scene cleanup, and infectious disease cleanup. The company's team cleans and sterilizes any affected surface, including walls, floors, and furniture, to guarantee that no hazardous diseases or bacteria are present.

The company is owner-operated and its mission is to bring discretion, compassion, and solutions to its customers. It also understands that each situation is unique, and there is no cooker-cutter approach for every job.

Bio-Wash delivers its high-quality services at a reasonable price. The company understands that dealing with the aftermath of a crime can be a financial burden, which is why it offers competitive pricing and work with insurance companies to ensure that clients receive the best possible coverage.

The company has established a strong reputation in Washington for its professionalism, expertise, and dedication to providing its clients with the highest level of care. The company has received numerous accolades and positive reviews from satisfied clients, who praise the company's timely response, attention to detail, and compassionate approach.

Bio-Wash employs the use of eco-friendly cleaning products and processes. The professionals at the company adhere to stringent rules to guarantee that all biohazardous items are disposed of safely and ethically. The company is dedicated to offering its clients the greatest degree of care and attention to detail, guaranteeing that their premises are safe and free of any biohazardous pollutants.

Using the latest equipment and highly trained cleaners, Bio-Wash can clean and disinfect any crime scene and biohazardous situation. Countless positive client reviews attest to the commitment, professionalism, and quality of service provided by this company and its team—a trusted partner in crime scene cleanups.

Bio-Wash is a leading provider of biohazard cleaning services in the Seattle area. The company offers a wide range of services, including crime scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, meth lab cleanup, and infectious disease cleanup. Bio-Wash is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of care and attention to detail, ensuring that their properties are safe and free of any biohazardous materials. The company’s team of experts is trained and certified to handle all types of biohazard situations and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure a thorough and effective cleaning process.

