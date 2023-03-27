New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seasonal Influenza Prophylactics Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435630/?utm_source=GNW





This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Influenza Prophylactics therapeutics.



Across the 16 major markets, there were over 540 million individuals vaccinated against influenza in 2022.

Globally, a high number of vaccines are approved and marketed for the prevention of influenza; AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and GSK are the top key players in this space.

R&D activity within the influenza prophylactics space is highly active, with 18 products in late-stage development across the 16 major markets.

Moderna currently dominates clinical trial development in influenza, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting trials in influenza.

Deals involving partnerships are the most common type of deals in the US and Europe among companies involved in developing influenza assets.

One regulatory filing/commercial launch is expected in the US during the next 18 months, for Novavax’s NanoFlu.



