Reality-VR Launches a New Funding Platform to Revolutionize the Future of AI and Metaverse

Bristol, UK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reality-VR has announced the launch of its cutting-edge web3 platform that provides funding and resources to talented individuals and teams to support the development of innovative artificial intelligence and metaverse projects. The platform aims to accelerate the growth of these groundbreaking technologies and bring them to a wider audience.





At its core, Reality-VR is committed to advancing the state-of-the-art in artificial intelligence and metaverse technology. Through its rigorous selection process, the platform identifies the most promising projects and provides them with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to take their ideas to the next level. By doing so, Reality-VR is helping to build a future in which AI and metaverse technologies play an even greater role in our lives.

The platform is more than just a funding platform; it is a community of innovators, investors, and enthusiasts who are passionate about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and metaverse technology. Through its events, forums, and other initiatives, Reality-VR brings together like-minded individuals from around the world to collaborate, learn, and share ideas.

Jack Gauthier, CEO of Reality-VR, said:

"We are thrilled to introduce Reality-VR, a platform that is dedicated to accelerating the growth of innovative AI and metaverse projects. Our rigorous selection process ensures that only the most promising projects receive the funding and resources they need to take their ideas to the next level, and we are committed to building a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about exploring the transformative potential of these technologies."

Reality-VR will operate on both the Ethereum and Polygon networks. This decision was made in order to provide users with the flexibility to choose which network they would like to use, as well as to ensure the scalability and efficiency of the platform. By leveraging the strengths of both networks, Reality-VR will be able to provide users with a seamless and interoperable experience across different platforms and services.

Investing in Reality-VR is an opportunity to support the future of virtual reality and artificial intelligence. As the technology continues to advance and become more integrated into our daily lives, the potential for growth and innovation in these fields is immense. By investing in Reality-VR, you are not only supporting the development of cutting-edge technology, but also the growth of a community that is passionate about exploring the possibilities of virtual reality and AI.

The project has already established partnerships and collaborations with top exchanges and leading players in the VR and AI industries, making it a promising investment opportunity for those interested in the future of technology and innovation.

Roth Kirchner, CMO of Reality-VR, said:

"With partnerships already established with top exchanges and leading players in the VR and AI industries, we are confident that Reality-VR is the future of AI and metaverse technology. By investing in our platform, you are not only investing in cutting-edge technology but also joining a community that is shaping the future of these industries."

For those interested in the project, the pre-sale is ongoing, and interested individuals can register on the project's website to purchase tokens using Ethereum or Polygon as payment methods. Each pre-sale stage offers bonus tokens to early supporters, making it a great opportunity to get involved and support the future of AI and metaverse technology.

About Reality-VR

Reality-VR project is a metaverse and artificial intelligence-focused investment and lending platform. The platform allows users to invest their fund into metaverse and AI projects, and also participate in a lending system for these projects. The returns generated from these investments and lending activities are used to increase the liquidity of the platform and increase the value of the token. For more information, please visit https://www.realityvr.info/



