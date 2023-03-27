New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opioid Use Disorder Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435628/?utm_source=GNW





This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Opioid Use Disorder therapeutics.



There are 2.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of opioid use disorder in the eight countries covered in epidemiology forecast.

There are a good number of innovator drugs marketed for the treatment of opioid use disorder; mostly, they belong to the mu-type opioid receptor agonist and mu-type opioid receptor antagonist drug classes.

Research and development (R&D) activity in opioid use disorder is high globally, with one product in pre-registration and one product in Phase III development.

Non-commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in opioid use disorder.

Over the past 24 months, there have been a substantial number of deals involving companies developing opioid use disorder assets.

Both the key and emerging players in the marketed drug space for opioid use disorder are focused on launching generics on a global scale.



Scope

Opioid Use Disorder Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Therapy Cost

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



