3D Cell Culture Market Size ($6,529 Mn by 2032 at 14.8% CAGR) Global Analysis by Market.us

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D cell culture market was USD 1,700 million in 2022 and is estimated to be worth approximately USD 6,529 Million, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 14.8% between 2023 and 2032. An in-vitro technique that involves the creation of an artificial environment refers to the 3D cell culture. It allows the biological cells to formulate, grow, or interact with their surrounding in all three dimensions. 3D cell migrates or differentiates from normal cells after reacting with their three-dimensional surroundings.

Key Takeaway:

By Product in 2022, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment has generated a revenue share of 68%.

By Application, the cancer segment has dominated the market and is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

By End-User, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 44%.

Asia-Pacific will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

The cell grown in the 3D culture models is physiologically relevant, it was proven. Moreover, these cells have shown improvements in several studies of biological mechanisms, including proliferation, cell number monitoring, cell morphology, viability, migration & invasion of tumor cells, drug metabolism, differentiation, response to stimuli, immune system evasion, and others. So, 3D cell cultures ease the implementation in the research field as it is useful to study and analyse the etiology of diseases. The development of the 3D cell culture market is primarily propelled by the growing focus on the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the availability of funding for research, and the increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing and personalized medicine.

Factors affecting the growth of the 3D cell culture market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the 3D cell culture market. Some of these factors include:

The Expansion of 3D Cell Culture with the Help of Microfluidics: The expansion of 3D cell culture with the help of microfluidics will likely facilitate the growth of the global biopsy device market.

Introduction of New Products: The major factor driving the market's growth is the introduction of new products.

The major factor driving the market's growth is the introduction of new products. The Rapid Adoption of 3D Cell Culture Technology: The rapid adoption of 3D cell culture technology boosts market growth.

The rapid adoption of 3D cell culture technology boosts market growth. The Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the market's growth further.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the market's growth further. Increasing Focus On Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing: The increasing focus on developing alternatives to animal testing results in market growth.

Top Trends in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

The rapid utilization and acceptance of 3D technology results in the modification of a trend toward customized research solutions in industrial as well as academic areas. Therefore, additional models have been raised to conduct experiments and understand cellular behavior. This factor propels the growth of the market.

Due to the advancements in technology, analytical systems, and functionality in cell imaging, there is an improvement in the 3D cell culture technique. The research based on cell biology has changed because of the introduction of new matrices, and with the help of this, more accurate conclusions and experimental data can be obtained. Thus, it leads to increasing adoption of these models. These modern culturing techniques have provided experimental models. It is more similar to natural body systems. Therefore, it is a useful resource for various application-based research.

Market Growth

The major factors responsible for the market's growth were the broad application of its products in biological research and the launches of innovative and new technologies in this cell culture platform. Various users, including bio-pharma companies and Research Institutes, are rapidly implementing this technique to get better results. According to the customer’s needs, research based on the personalization of therapeutics also witnessed significant growth global 3D cell cultures market.

Regional Analysis

North America held the highest revenue share of 44% for the global 3D cell culture market and is estimated to continue its dominance throughout 2023-2032. The presence of various research organizations & universities investigating different stem cell-based approaches, high healthcare spending, and the availability of government & private funding for developing advanced 3D cell culture models and others are the factors that are enhancing the market growth in NA.

However, Asia Pacific was projected to register as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to increasing investments by various international companies in the developing economies in APAC.

Competitive Landscape

Intending to increase their market presence, numerous prominent players have focused on collaborations with other market players and novel product launches. In June 2020, Corning, Inc. presented the Corning X-SERIES manufactured by ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. It is a cell processing platform used in cell and gene therapy applications. Also, it delivers automated, sterile, fast, and efficient processing.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,700 Million Market Size (2032) USD 6,529 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 14.8% North America Revenue Share 44% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Several recent developments in 3D cell culture microfluidics support the foundation of microenvironments. It mimics the tissue-tissue interface by promoting tissue differentiation, mechanical microenvironments forming in organs, and chemical gradients. The model permits the development of the study of human physiology in an accordion setting, replacement for animal models in the drug development process, toxicity assessment, and in vitro disease models.

Market Restraints

Using scaffolds has supported the 3D cell cultures and increased the scope of various research opportunities. However, many growth factors in scaffolds cause differences from batch to batch, making pharmacological studies challenging. For example, compared to those developed on high growth factors, the cells developed on scaffolds with low growth had phenotypes.

Market Opportunities

The extensive use of 3D protocols in biological research and the overview of new products are a few factors driving the market growth. For instance, a biotechnology company established in Canada named eNUVIO Inc. introduced EB-Plate, in December 2020. It is a reusable microplate for 3D cell culture and will likely upsurge the utility of 3-dimensional microplates, decrease single-use plastic waste, and speed up the zero-waste movement.

Report Segmentation of the 3D Cell Culture Market

Product Type Insight

Scaffold-based 3D cell culture dominated the market with the prevalent revenue share at 72%. Using scaffolds in 3D cell culture-based research assists in integrating sophisticated mechanical and biochemical signs as a mirror of the native extracellular matrix. Furthermore, the growing need for growth in hydrogels to provide robust platforms for studying cellular & human physiology and the launch of novel products is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Application Insight

The cancer segment held the largest revenue share of 27% of the market. The use of spheroids as model systems throughout the study of anticancer therapies is a vital factor that enhances the R&D process in the cancer segment. Also, the use of 3D cellular models to study cancer biology in screening and pre-clinical testing is projected to increase the segment's growth. In addition, the stem cell research segment will likely register rapid growth. For regenerative medicine, an increase in the applications of 3D cell culture platforms is expected to boost the segment's growth.

End-User Insight

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest global 3D cell culture market revenue share. Regarding factors like realistic cell-to-cell interactions compared with 2D cell culture, non-uniform contact of cells within a spheroid to a drug, and optimal oxygen & nutrients gradient to study drug candidates, 3D cell cultures have benefits. All the above factors boost the segment's growth by making 3D cell cultures well for drug discovery and development.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Scaffold Based 3D Cell Cultures Hydrogels Polymeric Scaffolds Micro-Patterned Surface Nonofiber-Based Scaffolds

Scaffold Free 3D Cell Cultures Hanging Drop Microplates Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture Spheroid Microplates with ULA Coating Magnetic Levitation & 3D Bioprinting

Bioreactors

Microchips

Other Products

Based on Application

Cancer Research

Drug Discovery

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Merch KGaA

3D Biotek LLC

Lonza Group AG Company Profile

Corning Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Global Cell Solitions, Inc.

3D Biomatrix Inc.

InSphero AG

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the 3D Cell Culture Market

In June 2022, Avantor collaborated with GeminiBio. It is a supplier of chemical reagents and biological products. With this collaboration, the companies were expected to meet the demand for the biotechnology industry to collaborate on bioproduction workflow solutions.

In May 2022, Lonza signed an agreement with Israel Biotech Fund, a venture capital firm. This agreement aims to boost the production as well as the development of Israeli biologics and small molecules. Also, IBF will provide access to Lonza for its portfolio and extensive network in the Israeli biotech industry.

