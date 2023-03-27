New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Top Countries and Companies, Commodities, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435569/?utm_source=GNW
Around 2,004 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.
Scope
- Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region
- Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details
- Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity
- Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally
- Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region
Reasons to Buy
- Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry
- Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435569/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Top Countries and Companies, Commodities, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2030
Summary. Global petrochemical capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 2,397.09 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2022 to 3,233.82 mtpa in 2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Top Countries and Companies, Commodities, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435569/?utm_source=GNW