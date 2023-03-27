New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Top Countries and Companies, Commodities, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435569/?utm_source=GNW

Around 2,004 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and the Middle East. Reliance Industries Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd. and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global petrochemicals capacity outlook by region

- Petrochemicals planned and announced plants details

- Global petrochemicals capacity by commodity

- Capacity share of the major petrochemicals producers globally

- Global petrochemicals capital expenditure outlook by region



Reasons to Buy

- Understand key trends in the global petrochemicals industry

- Identify opportunities in the global petrochemicals industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________