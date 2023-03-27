New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Midstream New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435568/?utm_source=GNW
In the midstream sector, the trunk/transmission pipelines segment is expected to witness the start of operations of the highest number of projects globally with 548 during the 2023-2027 period. Liquids storage and LNG regasification segments follow with 264 and 172 projects, respectively.
Scope
- Global midstream projects count by type and development stage that is expected to start operations during 2023-2027
- Global midstream projects cost by type, region, segment, and key countries during the period 2023-2027
- Global midstream projects capacity additions by type, segment, and key countries during the period 2023-2027
- Details of major LNG liquefaction, LNG regasification, pipelines, liquid storage, gas processing, and gas storage projects that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the outlook of global midstream projects that are expected to start operations during 2023-2027
- Understand global midstream capacity and cost outlook by key segments during the period 2023-2027
- Keep abreast of key upcoming midstream projects globally during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong midstream projects data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global midstream sector
- Assess your competitor’s planned midstream projects in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435568/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Oil and Gas Midstream New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2023-2027
Summary. Globally, 1,295 upcoming midstream projects are expected to start operations during the 2023 to 2027 outlook period.Of these, 1,159 represent new build projects and 136 are expansions of existing projects.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Midstream New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435568/?utm_source=GNW