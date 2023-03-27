Waite Vision Offers Life-Changing Vision Correction for Utah and Nearby States

Lehi, Utah, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Waite Vision, a vision correction practice in Lehi, UT, takes pride in calling the State of Utah its home and offering life-changing vision correction to its residents. Many also travel other states for the life-changing vision correction services and enjoy seeing the various attractions available in Utah with their new and improved vision.

A spokesperson for Waite Vision says, “Utah is bordered to the north by the Wasatch Mountains and Salt Lake City, to the west by the Great Basin Desert, to the south by national parks and red rock country, and on all four sides by mountain ranges, rivers, forests, and state parks. In Utah, there are endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, such as backpacking, camping, cycling, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, OHV and off-road adventures, rafting, rock climbing, slot canyons, and stargazing. There are also a lot of local cultural activities.”

For those looking for local attractions to visit with their new-found visual freedom, Utah contains many options. For nature seekers, there’s the Zion National Park, Arches National Park, Lake Powell, Canyonlands National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Monument Valley, Dinosaur National Monument, and Wasatch Front.

The Zion National Park is a 1,000-foot-deep rock canyon that includes dancing waterfalls, rose-colored cliffs, and attractive landings. Arches National Park has an area of 73,234 acres made up of eroded sandstone fins, gargoyles, ribs, towers, balancing rocks, hoodoos, and arches. Lake Powell offers various activities, such as boating, fishing, waterskiing, hiking, camping, and touring the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Monument Valley is a popular representation of the American West, and Canyonlands National Park gives visitors access to 527 square miles of canyons, mesas, pinnacles, cliffs, and spires.

For more man-made attractions, Park City has been called the “perfect mountain town”, and Temple Square is one Salt Lake City’s most popular attractions.

Founded in 2018 by Aaron Waite, MD, Waite Vision has a group of some of the most skilled professionals for vision correction in Utah and surrounding areas. The team loves their home in Lehi, Utah, and are proud to serve the people there.

The Waite Vision spokesperson states, “Waite Vision is proud to call Utah home. We provide a life-changing vision correction experience to the people of Utah and surrounding states. We’ve assembled an incredibly talented vision correction team. When you enter the doors of our Utah office, you will be met by a kind, caring, compassionate, and experienced team. With so many things to see and do in Utah, you’ll want to be sure and visit some of the most popular destinations with your new and improved vision.”

Dr. Waite is a board-certified and fellowship trained ophthalmologist who focuses on modern vision correction procedures. He finds so much joy in the life-changing experience these modern procedures offer his patients. He received his medical degree from the University of Utah and finished his medical internship at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He completed his residency training in ophthalmology at the University of Tennessee, where he won the 2010 ASCRS Foundation Resident Excellence Award. That was followed by his fellowship training in cornea, external disease, and refractive surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

After working for two years in private practice, he accepted the role of Director of Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at the University of Tennessee Hamilton Eye Institute where he trained other eye surgeons and participated in various studies before he returned to Utah to establish Waite Vision.





Those who would like to know more about the modern vision correction options available can visit the Waite Vision website or contact them through the phone or by email.

