Tersigni Vision: How To Find The Best LASIK Surgeon In Portland

Lake Oswego, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Oswego, Oregon -

Lake Oswego, Oregon based Tersigni Vision is recommending that patients ask a series of specific questions when looking for the best LASIK surgeon in Portland. Tersigni Vision is headed by Dr. Steven Tersigni, who is dedicated to ensuring that patients seeking eye care get the best treatments and results. To learn more about Tersigni Vision, go here: Best LASIK Surgeon Portland.

LASIK (laser-assisted-in-situ keratomileusis) is the most popular laser eye surgery, and it is the best choice for many individuals for a good reason. LASIK can treat common vision issues, such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia) and even astigmatism. LASIK surgery uses a special type of laser to precisely change the shape of the dome-shaped clear tissue at the front of the eye (cornea) to improve vision.

Dr. Tersigni says “A lot of patients in Portland are looking to get a LASIK treatment. It is FDA-approved and can give you 20/20 vision, so why not? However, you need to keep in mind that LASIK surgery is still a surgical procedure, and such a significant decision should not be made without care. When you are comparing LASIK providers, you need to make sure you ask the right questions and learn how suited they are to carry out the treatment. We wanted to give prospective patients all the information they would need in order to make the best choice for themselves.”

In a blog post on their website, Tersigni Vision shares the list of questions to ask any potential LASIK provider. The first question is the matter of who performs the surgery and whether they exclusively work in the office in question. This is important because, on occasion, LASIK treatments are provided by a surgeon who will fly in, perform the procedure and fly out again. If this is the case, it may make finding a suitable time difficult, especially if the patient is in need of immediate attention. There is also the fact that LASIK equipment can be different from one office to another, which may make it more difficult for a surgeon flying in to provide the treatment at their regular capacity.

It is also important to know the background of the surgeon who is performing the LASIK surgery. While each surgeon must adhere to certain standards, their level of expertise varies. This means that when choosing a doctor, their credentials and the extent of their education and training are always important to consider. The blog post also shares that it can be useful to find an ophthalmologist who provides more treatments than just LASIK. Clinics which just provide LASIK might try to shoehorn patients into getting a LASIK surgery even if their condition might be better treated by another surgery, which can be detrimental in the long term.

Tersigni Vision assures that their Portland, Oregon office is the only place where Dr. Tersigni performs refractive surgery. Dr. Tersigni also makes himself fully available to his patients before, during and after their LASIK surgery. Dr. Tersigni also boasts an extensive list of qualifications and has a deep understanding of the cutting edge treatment equipment available at the Tersigni Vision office. Additionally, Tersigni Vision specializes in more treatments than just LASIK and is the only center in Oregon to provide the full portfolio of vision correction options. Dr. Tersigni and his team provide alternatives to LASIK, such as SMILE eye surgery, Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK procedures), ICL, Refractive Lens Exchange and more.

Tersigni Vision has proven their commitment to their patients in Portland on numerous occasions. Aryn Brugnoli writes in her 5-Star review, “Great experience! I was a little nervous, but Dr. Tersigni is very knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable. The staff was very friendly and inviting. Dr. Tersigni answered all my questions and worked around my schedule. I have been waiting to have my eyes fixed for years, and I'm so glad I found Tersigni Vision. Thank you so much!”

Tersigni Vision provides more information about the full range of services they provide on their website. Portland patients who are seeking eye care can stop by the ophthalmologist at 15150 Bangy Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 to schedule a consultation with ease. Dr. Steven Tersigni encourages interested parties to get in touch with his team directly via email or phone for any concerns. Tersigni Vision also maintains a presence on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

For more information about Tersigni Vision, contact the company here:



Tersigni Vision

Dr. Steven Tersigni

(971) 362-2020

info@tersignivision.com

Tersigni Vision

15150 Bangy Rd

Lake Oswego, OR 97035