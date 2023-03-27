The Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society to Hold First U.S. Event, in Partnership with Vital Voices, to Focus on Climate, Peace & Health Advocacy

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 29, the Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society (a Publicis Groupe company), the leading international network transforming the power of women’s voices and perspectives into forward-thinking economic and policy initiatives for societal change, will host its first event in the United States, after nearly 20 years of impactful global events.

Together with Vital Voices Global Partnership, the leading global “venture catalysts” investing in and supporting those with bold visions for change, the first Women’s Forum U.S.A. will be held under the theme of “Time to Connect” and will concentrate on the following pillars: Peace, Climate and Health. Over 200 leaders and personalities will convene at Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women's Leadership in Washington, D.C. for a day promoting the work of women who are driving sustainable progress. Confirmed speakers include:

Nazanin Boniadi , Actress & Activist

, Actress & Activist Diane von Fürstenberg , Founder & Chairwoman, DVF

, Founder & Chairwoman, DVF Anne-Marie Slaughter , CEO, New America

, CEO, New America Yusra Mardini , UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Syrian refugee, subject of the Netflix documentary, The Swimmers

, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Syrian refugee, subject of the Netflix documentary, The Swimmers Eric Holder Jr. , 82nd United States Attorney General, Covington & Burling LLP

, 82nd United States Attorney General, Covington & Burling LLP Angelina Spicer , Comedian, Activist, The Postpartum Rebirth

, Comedian, Activist, The Postpartum Rebirth Deborah Birx, Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute, Former White House Coronavirus Response coordinator and U.S. Global AIDS coordinator

“I am delighted to be reunited with Alyse Nelson, Rising Talent 2009 who has been leading Vital Voices for the past 25 years in identifying leaders who have a bold vision for change and with whom we share so many values and battles,” said Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, President of the Women’s Forum. “The Women’s Forum and Vital Voices are both organizations that aim to empower women and promote gender equality globally. We focus on leadership development for women, and we are here to recognize the importance of women’s economic participation and the need for greater representation of women in decision-making positions; we cannot wait to hold our first-ever Women’s Forum in the United States, where we have 20 percent of our community. Thanks to the support of our partners and the group over the past 18 years, the importance of the role of women in society has evolved significantly.”

Past Women’s Forum events have produced different reports, calls to action and recommendations addressed to G7 and G20 leaders. Former participants in global Women’s Forum events include luminaries as diverse as Alexis McGill Johnson, President of Planned Parenthood, UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, Halima Yacob, President of Singapore, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Amanda Gorman, Salma Hayek, Marina Ovsyannikova, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe.

“We are proud to partner with the Women’s Forum and host their Women’s Forum USA at our global headquarters in Washington, DC. The ‘Time to Connect’ is now and the need to amplify women’s voices in leadership positions has never been greater,” said Alyse Nelson, President & CEO of Vital Voices. “Over our 25-year history we’ve seen and research now shows that women lead differently. The solutions we seek in climate, health and peace will require collaboration, communication, and community.”

Press registration:

https://events.womens-forum.com/usa-2023/registration/press-accreditation