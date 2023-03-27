Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size To Grow USD 2.9 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 6.1%

New York, United States , March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size to grow from USD 2.01 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.90 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The market is being driven by a growth in elderly populations, an increase in surgeries, and an increase in disease incidences around the globe. Not only this, but also rising alcohol and tobacco use, an increase in the number of cancer-related surgeries, and a demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the other factors that are encouraging market leaders to develop cutting-edge surgical drainage devices in order to meet patient demand, opening up huge opportunities for both new competitors and established businesses.

Implants known as surgical drains enable the drainage of fluid and/or gas from bodily cavities or wounds. Surgical drains are tubes that are placed near surgical wounds in post-operative patients to remove pus, blood, or other fluid and prevent it from accumulating in the body. They are constant drains that minimise the pressure gradient. Drains can assist in the healing process by removing inflammatory mediators, germs, foreign objects, and necrotic tissue. Drains make it possible to easily sample fluid during the healing process, enabling the monitoring of potential complications. They also make it possible to address complications related to dead space after a pathology report has determined that the neoplasia resection is complete and the margins are sufficient.

Since they provide a route for bacteria to enter the body, surgical drains are vulnerable to bacterial infection. The majority of surgery patients in the United States experience surgical site infections, and the surgical drain is the primary culprit. Surgical site infections have reached 26% of breast reconstruction procedures. Thus, the usage of surgical drains would increase the risk of infection, which will restrain the growth of the worldwide drainage devices market.

COVID 19 Impact

A major market decline was observed in 2020 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The COVID-19 virus has had a negative impact on the market. This is due to the fact that numerous elective surgical procedures have been postponed. The likelihood of the COVID-19 infection spreading in the hospitals where these operations are performed is very high. The repeated use of reusable instruments and close patient contact required for surgery. As a result, there is an increased risk of spreading disease. Also, there has been a decline in the market for surgical drain products, which are used after surgery, as a result of government directions to perform procedures on patients who require them immediately and postpone them if not. Based on information gleaned from the SARS outbreak, a 2020 projection from Hong Kong, for instance, suggested that the likelihood of infection is 5% for doctors, 4% for nurses, and 8% for healthcare workers. The importance of using PPE, following infection control protocols, and following strict isolation practises was emphasised (PPE).

Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Active, Passive), By Application (Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedics), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) & clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

Product Insights

Active surgical drainage devices segment is dominating the market with the largest market share.

On the basis of product, the global surgical drainage devices market is segmented into active, passive. Among these, active surgical drainage devices segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. These devices remove fluid and prevent the buildup of air at the surgical site by using suction, often wall or hoover suction. Active surgical drainage devices commonly employ negative pressure therapy to remove fluid from the surgical site. The surgeon chooses the drain based on the procedure being performed. Bacteria cannot thrive in active drains because they are sealed off from the outside environment. They are adept at keeping the incision dry and efficiently draining fluid from it. To remove accumulated fluid during thoracic and cardiovascular procedures, for instance, Medtronic developed the Altitude Dry Suction Chest Drainage Unit.

Application Insights

Thoracic and cardiovascular segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global surgical drainage devices market is segmented into Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedics. Among these, thoracic and cardiovascular segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death globally and claimed an estimated 17.9 million lives in 2019. This has led to a rise in the demand for chest drainage systems that make draining fluid from the chest both simple and efficient. An increase in procedures performed has led to a greater use of surgical drainage equipment designed specifically for cardiovascular surgery. For instance, the Pleur-evac Chest Drainage System from Teleflex Corporation is a device that aids in efficient fluid drainage during thoracic and cardiovascular treatments.

End Use Insights

Hospitals segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global surgical drainage devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) & clinics. Due to the vast number of procedures carried out, the hospitals segment is dominating the market with the biggest market share over the anticipated time. The expansion of hospitals around the world is a key factor in the market for surgical drains.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is predicted to see the largest growth due to increased R&D expenditures and various government initiatives targeted at reducing chronic diseases globally, which are connected to the expansion of the surgical drains/wound drainage market. The market has grown as a result of the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, there has been a large increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region recently.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period due to the increasing penetration of healthcare companies that are investing heavily in the area. The expansion of the market is being facilitated by changing healthcare reforms by authorising the sale of novel products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market include BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, BECTON DICKINSON & COMPANY (C.R.BARD, INC.), CARDINAL HEALTH INC., CONVATEC GROUP PLC, JOHNSON & JOHNSON (ETHICON INC.), MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC., MEDTRONIC PLC., REDAX S.P.A, ROMSONS GROUP PRIVATE. LTD, STRYKER CORPORATION and Others.

