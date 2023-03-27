New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Window and Door Frame Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433655/?utm_source=GNW

, and Pella Corporation.



The global window and door frame market grew from $106.87 billion in 2022 to $115.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The window and door frame market is expected to grow to $147.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The window and door frame market consists of sales of metal clad frames and plastic coated frames among others.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A window frame refers to that portion of the window that gives architectural beauty to the building. These window and door frames are made up of aluminum, fiberglass, vinyl, and wood according to the requirements of the building and the availability of the budget.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the window and door frame market in 2022. The regions covered in the window and door frame market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of window and door frames are door frames and window frames.The door frames of windows and door frames are used to provide a border to a door and make it more beautiful and attractive.



A door frame refers to a framework which supports the door and includes head jambs, side jambs, and a sill.The various materials are UPVC, wood, metal, and other materials.



It is distributed through specialized stores, distributors, online and other distribution channels that are used in residential and commercial applications.



The increasing number of new construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the window and door frame market going forward.Construction activities refer to any activity that involves putting together different elements that are used for building a structure according to a detailed design and plan.



Windows and door frames are used in the construction to hold the windows and doors in place, and they also provide structural and aesthetic characteristics to the design of the building. For instance, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, a ministry of the Government of India, in January 2022, the construction sector growth was 10.7% as compared to a growth of 8.6% in the year 2021. Also, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, in 2022, in the US, 1,696,000 residential house permits are issued per month, 1,549,000 residential construction starts per month, and 1,465,000 residential houses are completing their construction. Therefore, the increasing number of new construction activities is driving the growth of the window and door frame market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the window and door frame market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in February 2021, APL Apollo, an Indian-based company that manufactures steel products, launched Apollo Chaukhat.These door frames are manufactured based on direct forming technology, which offers the unique benefit of being fire-resistant and termite-proof.



These frames are easy to install and can also be installed post-construction. The frames further offer the benefit of being eco-friendly and a cost-effective option.



In December 2021, DMC Global, a US-based diversified holding company, acquired Arcadia Inc. for an amount of $469.6 million. With this acquisition, Arcadia fits with DMC’s objective of assembling a diverse portfolio of market-leading companies that offer unique goods and services to their customers. Arcadia is a US-based manufacturer and supplier of window and door frames.



The countries covered in the window and door frame market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The window and door frame market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides window and door frame market statistics, including window and door frame industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a window and door frame market share, detailed window and door frame market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the window and door frame industry. This window and door frame market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________