Reusable Launch Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

The global reusable launch vehicle market grew from $1.88 billion in 2022 to $2.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The reusable launch vehicle market is expected to grow to $3.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0%.



The reusable launch vehicle market consists of sales of satellites, spacecraft, spaceships, and rockets.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A reusable launch vehicle refers to a launch vehicle that can be launched more than once.It is designed to return to earth completely unharmed, or it has vehicle stages that a launch operator may be retrieved and employed in the future to run an essentially comparable launch vehicle.



These vehicles can dramatically reduce launch costs, decreasing the barrier to entry into space.



North America was the largest region in the reusable launch vehicle market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the reusable launch vehicle market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of reusable launch vehicle are partially reusable launch vehicle and fully reusable launch vehicle.Partially reusable launch vehicles refer to launch vehicles that allow the reuse of the first stage.



Partially reusable launch vehicles are used to save launch expenses by 30% to 40% overall.The different types of reusable launch vehicle are low earth orbit (LEO) and geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO), that has multiple vehicle weight up to 6,000 lbs, 6,000 to 10,000 lbs and over 10,000 lbs, which is configured in a single stage and multistage.



The different applications include commercial and defense.



The rise in satellite launches is expected to propel the growth of the reusable launch vehicle market going forward.Satellite launches refer to the launch of satellites into space or the air.



The rise in satellite launches can profit from using reusable launch vehicles as they reduce the cost of launching the satellite.For instance, in October 2020, according to the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organization, 2,666 active satellites were orbiting the earth in April 2020.



Furthermore, it is expected that 990 satellites will be launched per year for the next ten years, counting 15,000 satellites in orbit by 2028.Additionally, following the launch of 358 satellites in April, SpaceX launched 175 additional satellites in a single month, from August to September 2020.



Therefore, the rise in satellite launches drives the growth of the reusable launch vehicle market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the reusable launch vehicle market.Major companies operating in reusable launch vehicles are developing technologically advanced reusable launched vehicles to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2022, ArianeGroup, a France-based aerospace company, launched Susie (Smart Upper Stage for Innovative Exploration).Susie is a versatile, modular, safe, and dependable vehicle used to carry out critical tasks in space.



It has a huge internal bay (40 m3) that will be ideal for freight or payload transport along with crewed flights. Susie is a fully integrated concept that aims to increase reuse opportunities and thus reduce operational costs.



In August 2021, Vector Acquisition Corporation, a US-based financial services company, merged with Rocket Lab.With this merger, both companies intend to support future space application activities to supply data and services from space and additional organic and inorganic expansion in the Space Systems ecosystem.



Rocket Lab is a US-based company that manufactures reusable launch vehicles.



The countries covered in the reusable launch vehicle market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The reusable launch vehicle market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides reusable launch vehicle market statistics, including reusable launch vehicle industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a reusable launch vehicle market share, detailed reusable launch vehicle market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the reusable launch vehicle industry. This reusable launch vehicle market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

