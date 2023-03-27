The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Applauds the Fifth Circuit Ruling Against Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate on Federal Workers

TUCSON, Ariz., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on Mar 23 by a commanding majority against President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on federal workers. Presiding in New Orleans in a rare en banc session of the full court, the Fifth Circuit affirmed the preliminary injunction against Biden.



While Congress rescinded the COVID vaccine mandate on the military, Biden has not repealed his COVID vaccine requirement for federal workers. Instead, this required the full weight of one of the largest appellate courts just below the Supreme Court to continue the injunction against Biden’s unilateral dictate.

“Foreign travelers are still not allowed to visit the United States to see loved ones or participate in events unless they take the jab,” decried Andrew Schlafly as General Counsel for the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). He filed an amicus brief for AAPS to urge the Fifth Circuit to rule as it did.

Most of this Fifth Circuit decision is devoted to procedure, overcoming a misplaced objection to its jurisdiction and affirming the issuance of a nationwide scope in the injunction against Biden. The Fifth Circuit fully agreed with the district court decision on the merits of this case, confirming that Biden probably acted without lawful authority when he imposed a COVID vaccine on millions of federal workers.

Remanding this case back to the district court, ten judges of the Fifth Circuit held entirely against Biden and also pointed out that his “COVID emergency will finally end on May 11, 2023,” per a Jan 30 White House administration policy statement. Yet Biden will still prevent star athletes and ordinary people wanting to see family members from visiting the United States unless they show proof of having taken a COVID vaccine.

“Biden should rescind his vaccine mandates as Congress has done for the military,” Andrew Schlafly added, “rather than compel the courts to intervene again and again to block his unlawful mandates as the Fifth Circuit just did.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).