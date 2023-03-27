Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 20th to March 24th, 2023

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                

        Nanterre, March 27th, 2023       

              

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 20th to March 24th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 20th to March 24th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254867 604102,8995XPAR
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254864 390102,9191CEUX
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254861 281103,0092TQEX
VINCI20-Mar-23FR00001254861 230103,0353AQEU
VINCI23-Mar-23FR000012548627 722104,5309XPAR
VINCI23-Mar-23FR000012548617 400104,5595CEUX
VINCI23-Mar-23FR00001254864 811104,7013TQEX
VINCI23-Mar-23FR00001254864 358104,6887AQEU
VINCI24-Mar-23FR000012548659 863101,2710XPAR
VINCI24-Mar-23FR000012548627 314101,3579CEUX
VINCI24-Mar-23FR00001254864 749101,1706TQEX
VINCI24-Mar-23FR00001254864 074101,1765AQEU
      
  TOTAL164 796102,5120 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NTX- du 20March23-24March23 vGB