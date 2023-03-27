New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Gearbox Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433605/?utm_source=GNW





The global aircraft gearbox market grew from $2.97 billion in 2022 to $3.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aircraft gearbox market is expected to grow to $4.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The aircraft gearbox market consists of sales of shafts, covers, helical gear boxes, planetary gear boxes, worm gear boxes, and crane duty gear boxes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The aircraft gearbox is the most important part of the transmission system of aircraft for varying rotational speeds and is essential to a functioning engine.Shafts connect the gearbox, and the internal arrangement of a gearbox determines the output torque and speed.



The aircraft gearbox is used to increase output torque or to vary the speed (RPM) of a motor. An aircraft gearbox refers to a gearbox as a contained gear train, which is a mechanical part made up of a number of integrated gears housed in a housing.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft gearbox market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft gearbox market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major components in the aircraft gearbox are gears, housing, bearings, and others.Gear refers to a gear as a straightforward rotating device that typically contains teeth (cogs).



The different aircraft types include civil aviation and military aviation.The major fits include retrofit and line fit and involve several gearbox types such as accessory, actuation, reduction, tail rotor, auxiliary power unit, and others.



The several applications include engines and airframes.



An increase in air traffic is expected to propel the growth of aircraft gearboxes.An increase in air traffic refers to an increase in the number of people traveling by air, an increase in international tourism, and an increase in the demand for commercial aircraft for delivery.



The rise in aviation traffic due to population and economic expansion has led to an increase in the demand for aircraft engines and parts, which drives the demand for the aircraft gearbox market. For instance, in May 2022, according to the IATA (International Air Transport Association), a Canada-based trade group for airlines, the total global air traffic in March 2022 increased by 76.0%. March traffic increased 425.44% compared to March 2021. Additionally, in March 2022, traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines increased by 197.1% compared to March 2021, outpacing the 146.5% increase seen in February 2022 over February 2021. Therefore, the increase in air traffic is driving the growth of the aircraft gearbox.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft gearbox market.Major companies in the aircraft gearbox market are focusing on research and developments to introduce technologically advanced aircraft gearboxes to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Rolls-Royce, a UK-based aerospace company officially commenced the designing of the largest aero-engine in the world ‘UltraFan’, that will enable sustainable air travel for decades in the future.UltraFan is a technologically advanced aircraft engine that will include an advanced 50MW Power Gearbox which is under design process in Dahlewitz, Germany.



The 50MW Power Gearbox is a powerful efficient aircraft gearbox which can run 500 family cars.



In June 2021, Airbus Helicopters, a French-based manufacturer of commercial aircraft, signed an agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German-based company that provides technology to the automotive sector, to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH for an undisclosed amount.As a result of this acquisition, Airbus would increase its MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) capacity.



The fleet availability of the programs covered by the ZF Luftfahrttechnik product portfolio is also improved and maintained by this action. ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH is a German-based company that designs, develops, and manufactures transmission systems and gearboxes for helicopters and aircraft.



The countries covered in the aircraft gearbox market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The aircraft gearbox market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft gearbox market statistics, including aircraft gearbox industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with aircraft gearbox market share, detailed aircraft gearbox market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft gearbox industry. This aircraft gearbox market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

