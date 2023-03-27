New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433602/?utm_source=GNW

The global VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market grew from $9.37 billion in 2022 to $10.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market is expected to grow to $17.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.3%.



The VSAT (very small aperture terminal)market consists of sales of VSAT components including outdoor unit and indoor unit.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The VSAT (very small aperture terminal) are used to transmit and receive data, voice, and video signals over a satellite communication network.The VSAT refers to a satellite communications system that provides a tiny-sized earth station that contains a two-way ground station.



That transmits and receives data from satellites and this technology is capable of up-linking and down-linking communication.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of VSAT (very small aperture terminal) markets are standard VSAT and, USAT.Standard VSATs are used to transmit and receive data, voice, and video signals.



The standard VSAT in the VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market refers to a tiny-sized earth station that transmits signals over a satellite communication network.The various solutions are equipment, support services, and connectivity services.



The various platforms are land VSAT, maritime VSAT, and airborne VSAT.The frequencies are Ku-band, Ka-band, X-band, C-band, L-band, S-band, and Multi-band.



The verticals are healthcare, energy and power, education, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, transportation and logistics, telecommunications, maritime and other verticals.



An increase in broadband connections for the internet is expected to propel the growth of the VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) market.Broadband refers to high-capacity transmission technology that transmits data, voice, and video across long distances and at high speeds.



A VSAT is a two-way ground station that transmits and receives data from satellites and this technology is capable of up-linking and down-linking communication signals for both narrow and broadband data to satellites in orbit in real-time.The VSAT technology is used by broadband companies for the internet.



For instance, according to data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, a telecommunications sector regulator in India, by the end of June 2020, there were 749 million internet connections. In which 50.8 million are narrowband, and 698.2 million broadband connections. According to Capgemini, a France-biased information technology company, in 2021, there are 82% fixed broadband connections in the US, which is expected to increase 86% of customers in 2025 in the US. Therefore, the increase in broadband connections for the internet is driving the growth of the VSAT market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as SkyEdge IV which work on software-defined satellites and support cloud software-defined networks to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2020, Gilat introduced SkyEdge IV, the Next Generation SATCOM satellite communications Ground System.That is equipped with Elastix-TotalNMS which helps in orchestrating network management for a unified network.



SkyEdge IV includes ultra-high-performance VSATs reaching over 2Gbps total throughput.This contains multi-orbit constellations and very high throughput satellites (VHTS) with the cloud, 5G, and IoT.



Also, cloud software-defined network helps to manage flow control for improved network management and application performance.



In November 2021, Viasat, a US-based communications company acquired Inmarsat for a deal amount of $7.3 billion. The combined entity will offer a single hybrid space and terrestrial network and provide high-bandwidth and high-speed requirements to meet the needs of its customers. Inmarsat is a UK-based satellite telecommunications company.



The countries covered in the VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market statistics, including VSAT (very small aperture terminal) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market share, detailed VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the VSAT (very small aperture terminal) industry. This VSAT (very small aperture terminal) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

