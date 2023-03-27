SigmaTron International, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that on March 23, 2023, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company did not timely file its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”). The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



The Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 on March 20, 2023, indicating that the filing of the Form 10-Q would be delayed because the Company requires additional time to complete its quarter-end close procedures in light of the impairment assessments (described in Exhibit A in Form 12b-25) which will result in a non-cash material impairment charges for its Pet Tech subsidiary, Wagz, Inc., for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, and the Company’s ongoing negotiations of forbearance agreements with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. and TCW Asset Management Company, as Administrative Agent, to address covenant defaults to its loan facility. These processes require significant resources from the Company’s financial, accounting and administrative personnel and, as a result, the Company requires additional time to complete its quarterly review, including the preparation and finalization of its Form 10-Q.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that the Company must submit a plan of compliance (the “Plan”) within 60 calendar days, or no later than May 22, 2023, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and, if Nasdaq accepts the Plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q original filing due date, or until September 13, 2023, to regain compliance.

The Company is working on completing the Form 10-Q.

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, SigmaTron International, Inc. operates in two reportable segments as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”), and as a provider of products to the pet technology (“Pet Tech”) market. The EMS segment includes printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The Pet Tech segment offers electronic products such as the Freedom Smart Dog Collar™, a wireless, geo-mapped fence, and wellness system, along with apparel and accessories. SigmaTron International, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the “Company”) operate manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Biên Hòa City, Vietnam. In addition, the Company maintains an International Procurement Office and Compliance and Sustainability Center (“IPO”) in Taipei, Taiwan. The Company also provides design services in Elgin, Illinois, U.S. and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, U.S.

