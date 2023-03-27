New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feeding Systems Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435427/?utm_source=GNW



Global Feeding System Market is driven by growing awareness about livestock health.Feed systems are tools and machines used by farmers to provide livestock food.



An automated feed system helps the farmer in expanding their business and profitability.Such types of systems support farmers in providing quality food and water at adequate times.



According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), the number of cattle in Brazil is nearly around 218.15 million and is expected to increase in nearby future, this in turn will increase the demand for feeding systems to provide adequate feed to the cattle. Feeding systems are mainly used to feed essential things in dairy farming, poultry farming, fish farming, pig farming, goat farming, sheep farming, and other similar types of agriculture. As the population grows, the need for food is expected to rise, including meat and dairy products. Due to this, there is enormous pressure on the livestock market to increase the number of livestock on their farmland. Hence, it is anticipated that livestock farming is going to grow in the upcoming time, directly impacting the feeding systems market in the region.

Besides, the increasing global population has increased the need for food safety and security, thereby increasing the demand for milk and other dairy products.According to Worldometer, the global population has crossed 8 billion counts.



To address the growing need for better quality and higher quantity of milk and dairy products, the demand for advanced approaches to animal feeding is increasing, thereby creating new prospects for the growth of the feeding systems market.

Rising Demand for Dairy Products and Meats

Owing to the rapidly rising population, the demand for high-protein food and livestock-based food is projected to rise simultaneously.As an outcome, farmers are expanding their farms with limited resources to fulfill the growing population’s needs and orders.



According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization report, global annual meat production amounted to nearly 337.18 million tons in 2020 and is expected to rise in the forecasted period.

Growing Prevenance of Feeding Systems

The feeding system helps feed the livestock animals on time and in the required quantity.Farmers who indulge in cattle farming and aquaculture activities always have a significant issue with livestock health due to the lack of a proper diet.



As per the trend, youths were searching for better career options, leading to a labor shortage in agriculture, thereby reducing the manpower available to look after the cattle and feed them. This in turn has created the need for systems that can provide feed on time to the cattle, thereby increasing the demand for feeding systems Thus, advanced feeding systems help them resolve the issue and increase their annual profitability, driving the growth of the feeding systems market in the projected year.

Technological Advancements

Agriculture tech is slowly entering the industrial workspace as the impact of technology is growing in every sector.With the increasing demand for good quality and quantity of livestock products, cattle farmers are progressively using innovative tactics for cattle feed.



Many players are interested in this sector and are collaborating with key players to set up their R&D plants worldwide. This is expected to experience impressive growth in the future.

Recent Developments

• In October 2022, Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Baxter International, Inc., inaugurated a global pharmaceuticals R&D Centre in India. They use the facilities to accelerate innovation in the generic and differentiated injectable pharmaceutical types.

• In October 2021, SAC Group was acquired by BouMatic. This acquisition will help BouMatic grow as one of the prominent full-line suppliers in the dairy space.

Market Segmentation

The global feeding systems market is segmented based on type, livestock, and technology.Based on type, the market is divided into rail-guided feeding systems, conveyor feeding systems, and self-propelled feeding systems.



Based on livestock, the market is bifurcated into ruminants, poultry, swine, and others. Based on technology type, the market is divided into manual, automated, RFID, guidance & remote sensing, and others.

Market Players

Pellon Group Oy, Afimilk Ltd., CTB, Inc., Trioliet B.V., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S, HETWIN Automation System GmbH, JH AGRO A/S, Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc., Lely Industries N.V. are some of the major market players in global Feeding Systems market.



