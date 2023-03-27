BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq- JNCE) and Berkshire Grey, Inc. (Nasdaq- BGRY)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Berkshire Grey, Inc. (Nasdaq- BGRY)

Under the terms of the deal, Berkshire Grey will be acquired by SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliate (together, “SoftBank”). Berkshire Grey stockholders will receive $1.40 per share in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $375 million. The investigation concerns whether the Berkshire Grey Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether SoftBank is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $3.72 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/berkshire-grey-inc-nasdaq-bgry/.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq- JNCE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Jounce will be acquired by Concentra Biosciences, LLC (“Concentra”). Jounce stockholders will receive $1.85 per share in an all-cash transaction plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (the “CVR”). The investigation concerns whether the Jounce Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Concentra is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/jounce-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-jnce/.

