AppSwarm Showcases Their New Expansive App ESuper

TULSA, OK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) A collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, white-label solutions, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and digital marketing solutions unveils the launch of their Expansive App ESuper.

ESuper is a robust, on-demand multi-service app that offers 110+ services like ride-hailing, food ordering and delivery, home services, and many more to customers, eliminating the hassle of finding these services over many different platforms. Further, the ESuper application consists of five different categories of benefits that a business can interweave for its customers, each of which further is subdivided. Depending on a business’s directives, the modules are customized and designed with custom themes, features, and automation tailored specifically to meet the demands for small to medium size business and startups and with the ability to expand based on a business’s needs.

ESuper combines multiple business models under one roof. For entrepreneurs and businesses, a super app like E-Super, powered by AppSwarm, is the perfect solution to start your company with a budget-friendly investment.

ESuper offers 70+ categories of services to incorporate within the platform.

Additional benefits of ESuper:

Customizable Payment Gateways

ESuper allows the integration of more than the mentioned payment gateways as add-on services to ensure secure and easier transactions that users can rely on.

ESuper allows the integration of more than the mentioned payment gateways as add-on services to ensure secure and easier transactions that users can rely on. Unlimited Language Integration

The admin panel has the scope to allow multiple languages for merchants, further leveraging those options to customers, and eliminating language barriers.

The admin panel has the scope to allow multiple languages for merchants, further leveraging those options to customers, and eliminating language barriers. Native Nature of the Apps

The apps built are native for Android and iOS allowing them to be more interactive with all the required feature sets for all respective audiences.

The apps built are native for Android and iOS allowing them to be more interactive with all the required feature sets for all respective audiences. Automated Analytics

The platform generates business analytics for both merchants and an admin providing a thorough analysis and reducing the burden of manual work, eliminating the possibility of human error.

ESuper is ready to deliver high-class performance for businesses and ready to serve customers seamlessly.

Contact AppSwarm today and schedule a demo of ESuper!

https://www.app-swarm.com/e-super-app/

AppSwarm is also excited to have added more experts in their respective fields of technology to its team. More details on these new team members will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. For all updates on our projects please visit https://www.app-swarm.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, white-label solutions, NFTs, IoT, Web3, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com



