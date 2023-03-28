Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southeast 2023

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Southeast 2023, March 28-29 in Raleigh, North Carolina.



The annual conference will be a valuable opportunity for leaders in the life science industry to come together and address some of the operational and outsourcing challenges that are associated with clinical trials.

Data-Driven Studies: Faster and Smarter Results Delivered

Established in 2001, Axiom’s pre-eminent Fusion eClinical Suite brings together 15+ integrated modules that function seamlessly in one unified platform. Fusion enables effective collaboration and accelerated decision-making by allowing study teams to have complete visibility to their study data, and guide the decisions through a data-driven lens.

“Axiom makes it easier than ever to manage the critical data and processes needed to successfully run a clinical study. Centralized data means real-time awareness of key factors to address some of the critical challenges study teams experience when running studies on a global scale. The effectiveness of Axiom’s unified eClinical technology can offer greater visibility, accountability and awareness into your study data and site activities to make informed decisions quickly,” says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.



About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

