Breathing Circuits Market is estimated to be US$ 1.3 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.3% - By PMI

Covina, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breathing Circuits Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the rising demand for critical care services, and the growing adoption of advanced anesthesia techniques. Breathing circuits are medical devices used to deliver respiratory gases from a mechanical ventilator or anesthesia machine to a patient's lungs. These circuits are essential in critical care, emergency care, and anesthesia procedures, as they provide a pathway for oxygen and anesthetic gases to reach the patient's airways. Breathing circuits typically consist of a series of flexible tubing, valves, connectors, and other components that are designed to deliver gas to the patient while also allowing for the removal of carbon dioxide. They may be disposable or reusable, depending on the specific application and medical setting.

Breathing Circuits Market Insights from the report:



Breathing Circuit Market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The Breathing Circuit Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into Closed Breathing Circuits, Semi-Open Breathing Circuits, and Semi-Closed Breathing Circuits.

Based on Application, Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into Respiratory Dysfunction, Anesthesia.

Based on End-Users, Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others.

By Region, the Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the breathing circuit market is increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases, lung cancer due to rapid urbanization which has given rise in consumption of unhealthy food, use of alcohol, tobacco, cigarette smoking as a new lifestyle, lack of exercise, which has led to cause of respiratory and lung cancer diseases. Most urbanized areas are characterized by higher lung cancer mortality rate. Rising urbanization has become the major factor in growth of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, and others. Another factor projected to assist the target market's expansion during the forecast period is rising industrialization which cause air pollution that led to respiratory diseases like asthma, allergic rhinitis, etc. However, rising prevalence of pulmonary disease, lung cancer, rapid growth in urbanization has given rise in target market growth. Furthermore, number of new launched products, technological advancement in devices, and rising government initiatives is expected to boost the breathing circuit market growth during the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key players included:

C. R. Bard Inc.

GE Company

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Xplore Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Ambu A/S

Altera Corporation

Smith’s Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Airon Corporation

Recent Development:

In November 2022, Xplore Health Technologies has launched ‘Airofit Pro’ the world’s first smart respiratory device which cost Rs. 34,990. Newly launched ‘Airofit Pro’ is the respiratory muscle training device. The new product helps in personalizing breathing training experience for users by making their respiratory muscles more efficient, stronger, and faster. The new product help in training inspiratory and expiratory muscles.

In January 2022, Armstrong Medical has launched new ‘AquaVENT VT’ state of art heated breathing technology in Middle East market. The Gulf region values new innovative clinically robust products which has given significant opportunity for Armstrong Medical to become a key player in critical care market.

Factors influencing:

The rising incidence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia is driving the demand for respiratory support devices such as breathing circuits.

The development of advanced breathing circuit technologies such as heated and humidified circuits, closed-loop systems, and integrated airway pressure sensors is driving the adoption of these devices in healthcare settings.

As healthcare providers seek to improve patient outcomes and reduce complications associated with anesthesia, there is a growing demand for advanced anesthesia techniques that require the use of breathing circuits.

COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for respiratory support devices such as breathing circuits, particularly in the context of intensive care treatment for severe cases.

