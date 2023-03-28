Softgel Capsules Market to Hit USD 14.3 Billion By 2030, Due to the Rising Demand for Natural products, says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global Softgel Capsules Market to be worth US$ 7.4 billion in 2021. From 2022 to 2030, it is expected that market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, reaching US$ 14.3 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, significant drivers and opportunities, the competitive environment, market size, statistical data, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The significance such as faster disintegration and higher resistance to gastric acid are driving the product demand.

R&D efforts are expanding to support the use of softgel capsules, surging the demand for softgel health supplements.

Collaborations between market players are creating a strong product pipeline.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/softgel-capsules-market/7745

Softgel Capsules Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 14.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, Manufacturer Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers:

The high prevalence of diseases is driving the global market revenue growth. The increasing R&D expenditure by leading companies and the population's shift toward natural goods contribute to the market's revenue growth during the forecast period. However, patent expiry and generic competition are limiting the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global softgel capsules market from perspectives such as type, application, manufacturer, and region.

Type Segmentation:

Based on type, softgel capsules are segmented into gelatin and non-animal capsules.

The gelatin segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to its unparalleled advantages over other substances. Additionally, the simple digestion, tamper-evident capsule production, high mechanical resistance and seal quality, patient compliance, plentiful resource availability, and use of inert and clean-label raw materials is increasing the market revenue share to some extent.

Application Segmentation:

Based on application, softgel capsules are segmented into health & dietary supplements and prescribed medicines.

The health & dietary supplements segment dominates the market with the greatest revenue share. The vulnerability to air oxidation and degradation is responsible for this significant revenue share. Softgel capsules are the ideal formulation choice, therefore, since they shield the medicine from oxidation and UV radiation, increasing its shelf life.

Manufacturer Segmentation:

Based on the manufacturer, the softgel capsules market is segmented as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmeceuticals.

The nutraceutical segment dominates the market in terms of highest revenue share with the rise in vitamins, minerals, and fitness supplements. The pharmaceutical segment accounts for the second highest revenue share in the market due to an extended collaboration with SMEs and outsourcing of softgel capsules to delay inspired the boom of the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) phase.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global softgel capsules market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

North America accounts for the largest revenue of the global softgel capsules market. This large revenue share is attributed to the enhanced manufacturing technology, presence of significant players, and increased spending on R&D initiatives to diversify their product line.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/softgel-capsules-market/7745

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global softgel capsules market are:

Catalent Inc.

Aenova Group GmbH

Patheon

Fuji Capsules Co Ltd.

Capsugel Ltd.

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Cloverty, Delpharm SAS

Eurocaps Ltd.

Due to new product introductions, mergers, and acquisitions, the global market for softgel capsules is competitive and rapidly growing. Also, the market identified alliances, purchases, and numerous other forms of cooperation as effective development methods, raising the prospect of future revenue growth.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, the Aenova Group, Romania announced the opening of new canning and bottling operation for soft gelatin capsules. It will increase the can and bottle of the packaging division and position itself as a one-stop market for the manufacturing and packaging of soft capsules in all popular varieties.

In November 2020, the vegetarian softgel from Roquette Pharmaceuticals features pea-starch technology and is appropriate for both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical uses.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL SOFTGEL CAPSULES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Gelatin Capsules Non-animal Capsules GLOBAL SOFTGEL CAPSULES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Health & Dietary Supplements Prescribed Medicines Anti-inflammatory Drugs Antibiotics Drugs Antacid and Anti-flatulent Preparations Anti-anaemic Preparations GLOBAL SOFTGEL CAPSULES MARKET & FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER Nutraceuticals Pharmaceuticals Cosmeceuticals

TOC Continued…

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-7745

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market by Type (Blood Pressure Monitoring, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices), End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market by Product (Surgical Loupes, Surgical Headlights, Surgical Cameras), Modality (Clip on Loupes, Head Band Mounted Loupes), End user (Hospitals Dental Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Restriction Enzyme Market by Type (Type I, Type II), Application (Genetic Engineering, DNA Mapping), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market by Type (Reprocessing Support and Services, Reprocessing Medical Devices), Device Category (Semi-critical, Non-critical), Application (Cardiovascular, Gynecology) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market by Product (Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Medical Imaging Equipment), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.