SalMar – Proposal for resource rent tax on aquaculture in Norway

Reference is made to the press release 28 March 2023 from the Norwegian government.

The Norwegian government has today presented an updated proposal for resource rent tax on aquaculture in Norway. This is a proposal which must be approved by the Norwegian Parliament where one expect final clarification before the summer.

SalMar submitted a detailed response to the public consultation process clearly and strongly opposing the proposed tax. The basis for the tax proposal assumes the salmon industry generates excessive returns compared to the risk involved, but this is not accurate. And SalMar strongly emphasized that the proposal should be permanently set aside.

