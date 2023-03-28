The Saudi Arabian Poultry Meat Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.64% during 2023 – 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Saudi Arabian Poultry Meat Market - (2023 – 2028),” the Saudi Arabian poultry meat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.64%. The rise of the food catering industry and the number of restaurants in the country increased demand for various chicken parts for the on-trade channel. Fresh meat is considered to be of higher quality.

Customers were able to purchase freshly cut meat through an offline channel after the lockdown was lifted. With innovations in poultry meat delivery and self-checkouts, purchases through online channels, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are driving segmental growth. The country's on-trade distribution drives the consumption value of frozen/canned poultry. This is because of its longer shelf life and increased distribution bandwidth.

What is driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian Poultry Meat Market?

In Saudi Arabia, the online channel for frozen/canned poultry meat is projected to be the fastest-growing off-trade distribution channel, with a CAGR value of 11.93% during the forecast period. Increasing technology adoption by multiple stakeholders like customers, supermarkets, convenience channels, and B2C resulted in consumers shifting toward online channels.



Some of the major market trends shaping the Saudi Arabian poultry meat market, according to our research experts are:

From 2017-2021, the overall growth rate of the on-trade channel was around 13.5% in value, and the off-trade channel recorded around 17.3% in value.

The on-trade channel dominates the off-trade channel by 33.5%.

The demand for chicken parts has increased over the past several years due to the expansion of the Saudi Arabian food catering industry.

With increasing production and a growing number of restaurants, sales grew by 384.82% in 2021.

With increased penetration, 53% of consumers purchase frozen poultry at least once a month.

During festival seasons like Ramadan, 76% of consumers are likely to buy frozen poultry more frequently. The increase in production and cheaper frozen poultry meat costs compared to other channels are driving the market's sales.

Who are the key players in the Saudi Arabian Poultry Meat Market?

The Saudi Arabian poultry meat market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 31.79%. The major players in this market are:

Al-Watania Poultry

Almarai Food Company

BRF SA

Sunbulah Group

Tanmiah Food Company.

Americana Foods Inc.

Golden chicken farm factory company CJSC

Almunajem Foods

Recent developments in the Saudi Arabian Poultry Meat Market:

In July 2022: BRF Sadia inaugurated its new plant, 'Al Joody,' in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which helps in increasing its monthly production capacity to 1,200 tons of food. It plays an integral role in the growth and development of the poultry industry locally, in the interest of the Saudi consumer.

In July 2022: Americana Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa region announced a Franchise agreement with Yum! Brands, the world’s largest restaurant company, to develop and operate Pizza Hut restaurants across Saudi Arabia.

In June 2022: Miso Robotics, the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation, announced a partnership with Americana Restaurants, which is a master franchisee for KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, and TGI Friday's in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

