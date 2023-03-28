Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report 2023: Drug Developers Prioritize CAR-T Cell-Based Therapies with Over 1000 Trials Ongoing

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers market size & forecast data for cell & gene therapy market in Europe. The report covers commercial cell & gene therapy products, such as conventional cell therapies, CAR-T cell therapies, gene therapies, cell-based immunotherapies, and oncolytic virus therapies. Cell therapies sourced from mesenchymal stem cells, cell-based immune modulation therapies, and cell/tissue-based products derived from patients' blood are also covered in the report.

Tissue-engineered products and tissue grafts/scaffolds with synthetic mechanical structures are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe cell & gene therapy market, including the Europe cell & gene therapy market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present cell and gene therapy market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



MARKET DEFINITION



Cell and gene therapies are part of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). ATMPs are medicines that are developed based on genes, tissues and cells. The introduction of many novel ATMPs in recent years, especially cell and gene therapies changed the treatment dynamics of many complex and challenging diseases like cancer and genetic disorders. Government, as well as industrial and academic financing and collaboration among small and large biopharmaceutical companies, offer significant growth to the market in the coming years.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Europe cell and gene therapy market was valued at $2.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach at $15.15 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.20%, during the study period.

Among all commercial cell & gene therapies, Zolgensma is the first and only product to achieve the blockbuster drug tag. Zolgensma generated a revenue of $1.37 billion in 2022 and has the potential to reach around $5.00 billion by 2026.

Drug developers are prioritizing to develop and commercialize CAR-T cell-based gene therapies. Globally, more than 1,000 clinical trials are being conducted on CAR T-cell therapies, of which atleast 500 clinical trials are for cancer alone. Kymriah (Novartis), Yescarta (Gilead Sciences), Tecartus (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb), Abecma (Bristol Myers Squibb) and Carvykti (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech) are the commercial CAR-T therapies available in the market.

In 2022, Germany was the first-largest market in Europe, followed by France and the UK. The market is majorly driven by an increase in target patient population, regulatory body support, and higher access to healthcare due to well-established healthcare infrastructure.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved more than nineteen cell and gene therapy drugs, but the new product pipeline has approximately 193 investigational therapies, with more than half of these in Phase 2 clinical trials. Oncology and rare diseases continue to be the top areas targeted by gene therapies from preclinical through pre-registration.

Approximately 1,564 clinical trials are under investigation for various cell and gene therapies in Europe. This increase could be because of an improvement in funding for cell and gene therapy. The industry sponsored trials are continued to dominate with a share of 78.71%.

Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Spark Therapeutics, Amgen, Orchard Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioMarin, PTC Therapeutics, and Organogenesis are the leading players in the Europe cell and gene therapy market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of the presence of a large pool of target patient populations with chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic and rare diseases, and other complex disorders.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

Cell therapy

Gene therapy

Application type

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Others

End-user type

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

Approved Cell & Gene Therapies

Pipeline Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Cell & Gene Therapies

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER - 1: Cell & Gene Therapy Market Overview

CHAPTER - 2: Cell & Gene Therapy Market Segmentation Data

CHAPTER - 3: Cell & Gene Therapy Prospects & Opportunities

CHAPTER - 4: Cell & Gene Therapy Industry Overview

CHAPTER - 5: Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

