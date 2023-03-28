Global Social Casino Games Market Report 2023: Surging Adoption of 5G Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Casino Games Market (by Type, Genre, Platform & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social casino games market is expected to record a value of US$9.25 billion in 2027, rising at a CAGR of 6.24%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as rapid expansion of the gaming industry, rising number of mobile gaming users, growing number of smart devices and connections, mounting penetration of internet users and surging number of social media users would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by reliance on third party platforms, migration from free-to-play to real-money games and stringent regulatory framework.

A few notable trends include escalating spending on mobile gaming advertising, surging adoption of fifth-generation wireless (5G) technology, incorporation of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and growing adoption of cloud gaming.

The global social casino games market has been segmented on the basis of type, genre and platform. In term of type, the global market can be bifurcated into free online games and paid wired games. Depending on genre, global social casino games market can be categorized into the following: Slots, Bingo, Poker and other games. Whereas, according to the platform, the global social casino games market can be divided into mobile, web and others.

The fastest growing regional market was North America due to surging popularity of social casino games among all age groups and the availability of smartphones and tablets even among teenagers in the region, increasing technology-based offerings and surging adoption of 5G technology. Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the market growth during 2020 as many people turned to social casino games in an attempt to escape the boredom of being stuck at home due to mandated isolation and social distancing.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Zynga Inc.

Playtika Ltd.

Scientific Games Corporation (SciPlay Corporation)

DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

