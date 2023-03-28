TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Registration for investor call

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 02.2023

28.03.2022

TRESU Investment Holding A/S is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held:

Wednesday, 5 April 2022, at 11am CET.

The Annual Report will be presented by Christian Jacob Flarup, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 4 April 2023 9am CET - fho@tresu.com

Christian Jacob Flarup

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Christian Jacob Flarup, phone: +45 2027 7971

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachment