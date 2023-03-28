LoRaWAN Market to exceed $60 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The LoRaWAN market valuation is estimated to account USD 60 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Increasing adoption of LoRaWAN in the field of smart waste management and asset management is a key driver behind the market expansion. In asset management, a LoRaWAN network designed for asset tracking can offer enhanced visibility as well as control over the assets, reducing loss and theft, and improving the operational efficiency. Smart waste management systems also rely on LoRaWAN to reduce operational costs by streamlining waste collection routes and scheduling collection only when necessary.

According to the European Commission, smart waste collection initiatives in existing neighborhoods have resulted in a 71% reduction in CO 2 emissions by enabling a 90% reduction in waste collection traffic, and 66% reduction in unsorted waste.

LoRaWAN market from the smart building applications is set to reach USD 10 billion by 2032, due to the increasing adoption of IoT in both residential and commercial construction. LoRaWAN network based IoT is a key component of today’s smart building solutions and numerous firms are focusing on product innovations in the field to tap into the revenue stream. The wireless connectivity enabled trough LoRaWAN eliminates the need for extensive wiring in buildings, which greatly reduces installation costs and construction time.





LoRaWAN market size from healthcare segment will witness over 45% CAGR between 2023 and 2032, led by the potential scope of remote patient monitoring enabled by the technology. LoRaWAN has the ability to deliver continuous remote patient monitoring services that can allow for timely intervention and early detection of potential health risks. The technology’s capabilities especially stand to benefit patients suffering from chronic diseases or people who need constant medical attention. The numerous remote healthcare initiatives launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are also likely to support market growth.

Europe LoRaWAN market is expected to hold 20% revenue share by 2032, impelled by the regions numerous smart city initiatives. The rapidly growing significance of IoT-enabled smart building and public infrastructure services is promoting strong product adoption. Many smart building infrastructures in the region are adopting LoRaWAN technology components to deliver better operational efficiencies. Back in 2021, London, alongside five European partner cities, triggered an investment of over €250 million (US$302.8 million) across smart technologies as a part of the Sharing Cities programme.

Prominent participants operating across the LoRaWAN market include KPN, Orange, Everynet, Cisco System Inc., LORIOT AG, Kerlink, Meshed, Microchip Technology Inc., National Narrowband Network Co. (NNNCo.), Worldsensing, and TEKTELIC Communications Inc. Moving ahead, the competitive scenario of the market is likely to be outlined by more frequent instances of partnerships and collaborations.

Back in November 2022, LORIOT teamed up with leading IoT hardware provider, Speed Studio, to reinforce LoRaWAN connectivity across the globe. The Speed Studio creates IoT solutions ranging from edge to cloud. Meanwhile, LORIOT delivers IoT developers the choice of LoRaWAN native network through its products.

