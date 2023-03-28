United States Dental Implants Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dental Implants Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Dental Implants (Premium, Value, Discount, Mini), Final Abutments (Stock, Custom Cast, CAD/CAM), and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to market research, the U.S. market for dental implants and final abutments was worth $1.4 billion in 2022. It is expected that this market will grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated value of $2.2 billion by 2029.

This comprehensive report covers all aspects of the U.S. market for dental implants and final abutments, including dental implants, final abutments, instrument kits, treatment planning software, and surgical guides.

There are several factors that will contribute to the growth of the dental implant and final abutment market in the U.S. These factors include the consolidation of individual dental clinics into group practices and dental service organizations (DSOs), the cost efficiency of dental implant procedures over the long term, ongoing technological advancements in dental implant procedures, and a relatively low penetration rate of dental implants among the U.S. population.

Moreover, the increasing demand for aesthetics and the rising number of general practitioners who are now placing dental implants are also expected to drive the growth of this market. With all-time highs in the efficacy of dental implant procedures, the market is projected to grow in the high-single-digit range between 2022 and 2029.

Out of 40+ dental implant companies analyzed, the majority of the U.S. market share was controlled by Straumann Group, Envista, and Dentsply Sirona.

In 2022, Straumann Group emerged as the leading competitor in the dental implant and final abutment market. The company has a strong advantage due to its well-established brand name recognition and its reputation for developing high-quality dental implants. Historically, Straumann has dominated the premium implant segment, thanks to its suite of dental implant-associated products that have proven successful across a wide range of applications.

Additionally, Straumann's subsidiary, Neodent, has performed exceptionally well in the value implant segment, further cementing Straumann's position as a clear leader in the dental implant market. With its proven track record of success and strong market position, Straumann is poised to continue leading the way in the dental implant industry.

U.S. Market Segment for Dental Implants - Includes: Premium, value, discount, and mini-implant products.

U.S. Market Segment for Final Abutments - Includes: Stock, custom cast, and CAD/CAM abutments.

U.S. Market Segment for Dental Implant Instrument Kits - Includes: Instrument kits and potential market for instrument kits.

U.S. Market Segment for Treatment Planning Software - Includes: Treatment planning software, and treatment planning software maintenance fee

U.S. Market Segment for Surgical Guides - Includes: Traditional surgical guides, third-party surgical guides, and in-house surgical guides.



