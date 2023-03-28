Retort Machine Global Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption in the Food and Beverage Sector Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retort Machine Market by Process (Batch Sterilization, Continuous Sterilization), Application (Diary Product, Meat and Seafood, Beverage, Cereals and Pulses, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retort machine market size reached US$ 1.55 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 2.36 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.26% during 2022-2028.

The widespread adoption of retort machine in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, significant technological advancements, and the increasing need for effective sterilizing and packaging facilities with great storability capability to preserve the product quality represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Retort Machine Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of retort machines in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to prevent product deterioration represents a prime factor driving the market toward growth. Furthermore, an increasing need for effective sterilizing and packaging facilities with great storage capability to preserve the quality of various dairy products, meats, beverages, and cereals, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This can be further attributed to the rising consumption of several ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged food and carbonated drinks due to changing consumer preferences that have facilitated the need for retort machines to preserve their quality, flavors, and nutrients.

Additionally, the growing incidences of food-borne diseases on account of contamination and the shifting consumer inclination toward food products that are produced ensuring hygiene and in a safe manner has intensified the product demand, which is supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the advent of non-thermal sterilization procedures, significant technological advancements in food processing units and the uptake of advanced retort machines to monitor the temperature of products comprising seasonings, herbs, and spices, are propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as the recent development of eco-friendly food processing techniques and major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players to engineer enhanced product variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. Other factors, such as steadily expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are driving the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global retort machine market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on process and application.



Process Insights:

Batch Sterilization

Continuous Sterilization

Application Insights:

Diary Product

Meat and Seafood

Beverage

Cereals and Pulses

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global retort machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global retort machine market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive retort machine markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the competitive structure of the global retort machine market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global retort machine market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Retort Machine Market



6 Market Breakup by Process



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Allpax Products LLC

ALP Co. Ltd.

De Lama S.p.A.

Hisaka Works Ltd

JBT Corporation

Steriflow

Surdry SL

Shandong Dingtaisheng Machinery Technology Co. Ltd.

Z&P Steritech Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

