2022 CT Market Outlook Report: Detailed Analysis and Information on Department Priorities, Procedure Volumes, Future Purchase Plans & More

This 2022 CT Market Outlook Report summarizes the results of the Medical Information Division's 2022 survey of U.S. hospitals and Independent Imaging Centers that perform CT procedures using fixed CT scanners and provide a summary of the CT medical imaging market.

The report provides detailed information about the priorities and outlook of departments with CT scanners, information about procedure volumes and the mix of procedures performed using CT systems. The report also covers installed base information and future purchase plans, including information about which manufacturers are present and being considered for purchase over the next few years.



In addition, the report covers installed base and purchase plan information for CT contrast media and power injectors. The report includes detailed information about the departments in the hospital where the equipment is currently located including in the main radiology department, emergency department, outpatient department and radiation therapy department.

The report includes a wide variety of charts and graphs that breakout the above information along a number of dimensions including department type and hospital size. The key features and findings of these charts are highlighted in the report and where appropriate comparisons to previous data are noted for context.



Respondents participated in a hosted online survey from July 15 to August 29, 2022. To monitor key industry trends, results from this 2022 CT Market Outlook Report are compared to previous CT market reports.



Key topics include:

CT Priorities & Outlook: COVID-19 Now vs. the Future

Trends on CT Procedure Volume and Mix: Covid-19 Impact

Installed Base of CT Scanners

CT Purchase Plans & Market Scenarios

CT Contrast Media & Power Injectors

Demographics & Site Operations Characteristics

This report is ideal for anyone interested in learning more about how advancements in computed tomography are impacting the medical diagnostic imaging market.



It is a great resource for:

Marketing Managers

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Managers

Analysts

That work in diagnostic imaging equipment manufacturing, hospital and healthcare systems, consulting, investment and finance industries. This report is a great way to get a quick overview of recent developments and help to plan for what lies ahead.



