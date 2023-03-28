Global Low Speed Vehicle Market Report 2023: Growing EV Charging Infrastructure Boosts Sector

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Speed Vehicle Market (2023-2028) by Display Type, Type, Lux Range, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Low Speed Vehicle Market is estimated to be USD 4.79 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.15 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population

Growing EV Charging Infrastructure

Stringent Emission Regulations

Restraints

Lack of Safety Standards

Absence of Fail-Proof Components

Opportunities

Advancements in Mobility Solutions

Use of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Connected Vehicle Technology

Challenges

Cost Reduction and Improved Energy Density of EV Batteries



Market Segmentations



The Global Low Speed Vehicle Market is segmented based on Display Type, Type, Lux Range, Application, and Geography.

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Golf Cart, Commercial Turf Utility Vehicle, Industrial Utility Vehicle, and Personal Mobility Vehicle.

By Power Output, the market is classified into < 8 KW, 8 KW-15 KW, and15 KW.

By Fuel, the market is classified into Electric, Gasoline, and Diesel.

By Application, the market is classified into Golf Courses, Hotels & Resorts, Airports, and Industrial Facilities.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Deere & Co., HDK Co., Ltd., Moto Electric Vehicles, Polaris, Inc., Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc., The Toro Co., Yamaha Golf-Car Co., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Low Speed Vehicle Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type



7 Global Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Power Output



8 Global Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Fuel



9 Global Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Application



10 Americas' Low Speed Vehicle Market



11 Europe's Low Speed Vehicle Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Low Speed Vehicle Market



13 APAC's Low Speed Vehicle Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

Club Car, LLC

Cruise Car, Inc.

Deere & Co.

HDK Co., Ltd.

Moto Electric Vehicles

Polaris, Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc.

The Toro Co.

Yamaha Golf-Car Co.

