Entrepreneurs Sam Parr and Joe Speiser Launch Hampton, a Private Community for High-Growth Startup Founders and CEOs

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Hampton launches as the private community for high-growth startup founders and CEOs. The community was started by Sam Parr , founder of The Hustle (acquired by HubSpot) and co-host of the My First Million podcast, and Joe Speiser , serial entrepreneur and three-time founder. After operating in stealth for 10 months, Hampton has already welcomed over 260 members in over 35 states and five countries.



Hampton offers a peer-based membership network to founders and CEOs of fast-growing, tech-enabled startups. These leaders are responsible for making high-stakes decisions that have a profound impact on their businesses, teams, and customers. Every day, they face uncharted territory – fundraising, hiring, company culture, economic turbulence – and there’s no rulebook for making the right calls. The best decisions can’t be Googled. And unlike other positions, it’s difficult – and often not in their best interest – for founders to troubleshoot challenges with teammates, family and friends, investors, or online spaces like Twitter and LinkedIn. With Hampton, members gain access to a trusted community of peers with shared experiences who can help uncover new ideas, problem-solve, and provide support for what is often an isolated position of leadership.

“I didn’t know a thing when I started my first startup. I was winging it, but I couldn’t let my employees, customers, or anyone else know. So, I formed a group with a few other entrepreneurs and it changed my life. We succeeded, failed, and learned together,” said Hampton co-founder Sam Parr. “We started Hampton to make it easy for other entrepreneurs to have a life-changing group like this. Because opening up, getting feedback from a brain trust, and seeing how others solve problems not only helps us all make better business decisions, but makes the process a little less isolating.”

“Hampton was born out of Sam’s and my personal experiences,” said Joe Speiser, co-founder of Hampton. “For the past decade, we’ve leaned on each other for practical advice and emotional support during the highs and the lows. We both found incredible value and, frankly, comfort in having someone who ‘gets it’ in our corner. With Hampton, we want to offer that same kind of connection to founders and CEOs everywhere. Hampton can be part personal board of directors and part support group – and we believe that the combination will help create stronger leaders and better, more sustainable companies.”

Startup founders and CEOs who join Hampton receive access to the following core membership benefits:

Monthly Core Groups: Monthly, virtual, mandatory core group meetings are the cornerstone of the Hampton experience. Each group meets for roughly 2.5 hours, 9-10 times per year (taking off in August and December) and includes eight founders as well as an experienced executive facilitator. Meetings are organized by the facilitator and structured to give members advice, offer critical feedback, and accelerate business growth.

Digital Community: Members receive immediate access to the Hampton-wide Slack and digital community. With 85% engagement, Hampton's digital community provides members with always-on support and relevant information. Other aspects of Hampton's digital community include access to Hampton's private member directory, access to Hampton's full-time digital concierge, and access to a weekly newsletter that aggregates important updates and conversations taking place across Hampton.

In-person Community: Hampton's in-person strategy is centered around three pillars – monthly member dinners, annual retreats, and local adventures – all of which are aimed at giving members the opportunity to hang out and connect face-to-face. All in-person gatherings are planned, organized, and paid for by Hampton.

Education: In an effort to help members learn from the best and brightest entrepreneurs and industry leaders, Hampton invites special guest speakers and hosts unique workshops on a variety of topics.

In an effort to help members learn from the best and brightest entrepreneurs and industry leaders, Hampton invites special guest speakers and hosts unique workshops on a variety of topics. Exclusive Perks: In addition to curating a list of preferred vendors within the Hampton community, Hampton also offers its members exclusive discounts with some of the most popular software vendors, tools, and apps.



“Direct access to brilliant founders is worth its weight in gold. They've been where I am, and their insights have saved me so much time, effort, and pain. The best part? I get to pay it forward. The community is filled with people who want to help,” said Jasmine Star, an inaugural member of Hampton and CEO of Social Curator. “Nothing is better than turning to a group of trustworthy peers, knowing a collection of streamlined answers is better than just one.”

Hampton is self-funded by co-founders Sam and Joe and led by CEO Jordan DiPietro , who served as the VP of Marketing at HubSpot prior to joining Hampton. To-date, the company has grown its membership base to over 260 founders and CEOs entirely through word-of-mouth. To learn more about Hampton or apply for membership, visit joinhampton.com .

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneurs Sam Parr and Joe Speiser, Hampton is a private, highly-vetted, peer membership community for founders and CEOs of fast-growing, tech-enabled startups.