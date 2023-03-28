Immunotherapy Drugs Market to Hit USD 3.01 Billion By 2030, Due to the Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine, says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newest Growth Plus Reports study, the global immunotherapy drugs market is estimated to hit US$ 3.01 billion by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 7.30%. The study analyzes important strategies, drivers, prospects, competition, market dynamics, market size, data, forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The growing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine will drive demand for immunotherapy drugs.

North America dominates the global immunotherapy drugs market.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.60 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3.01 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growth in the prevalence of cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases will drive the revenue growth of the immunotherapy drugs market. Furthermore, the high adoption of immunotherapy over traditional treatments and the rising demand for personalized medicine will boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, a strong product pipeline and increasing investment in immunotherapy R&D are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global immunotherapy drugs market from four perspectives: Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, interferons & interleukins, checkpoint inhibitors, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they're commonly used in oncology to identify tumor cells and delay or stop their growth.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, and others. The infectious diseases segment dominates the market because of the emergence of various infectious diseases, including H1N1 and COVID-19.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market because of the high patient footfall and favorable reimbursement policies for immunotherapy.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America leads the immunotherapy drugs market with the largest revenue share. The region's rising prevalence of various types of cancers and infectious diseases, the presence of prominent players, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing funding by public and private organizations for developing immunotherapies are attributed to North America's large revenue share in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global immunotherapy drugs market are:

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

· Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

· Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

· Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· AstraZeneca plc

· Amgen Inc.

The market for immunotherapy drugs is somewhat competitive, with several multinational companies involved. To enhance their market position and market share, market competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent developments:

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company involved in the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer, launched CAR T Together in October 2022, a first-of-its-kind effort comprised of clinical trial investigators who represent the field of clinicians committed to supporting the development of "off-the-shelf" (allogeneic) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T products to make CAR T therapy.

Yescarta, developed by Gilead, was approved by the FDA in April 2022 as the first CAR T-cell therapy for the first treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

Table of Content

