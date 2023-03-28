First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:00 am (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610

Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com