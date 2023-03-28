Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with Center for Internet Security as New CIS CyberMarket Vendor

Jacksonville, Florida, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced a partnership with the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) in the CIS CyberMarket®. CIS is a non-profit cybersecurity organization committed to keeping the connected world a safer place.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. delivers novel solutions to the market that protect and securely store intellectual property. The company’s EB Control application safeguards data on the owner's local device by creating a secure vault which can be stored, transported or shared; allowing the owner to maintain complete control for the life of the data. With EB Control, data and files can be geo-fenced, time-fenced and data rights management invoked so that data can be confidently shared and controlled outside of your secure domain.

“We are excited to be working with CIS and proud to be recognized by them for inclusion into the CyberMarket,” said Toney Jennings, CEO, EBI. “By making our solutions available through the CyberMarket, important and critical State, Local, Tribal and Territorial organizations will have easy access to tools that will protect them and their communities. We look forward to a productive partnership.”

CIS CyberMarket is a collaborative purchasing program that serves U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofit entities, and public health and education institutions to improve cybersecurity through cost-effective group procurement. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of participating public and nonprofit organizations, CIS CyberMarket works with industry-leading cybersecurity providers to secure significant group purchasing opportunities to meet the ever-evolving cybersecurity needs of customer organizations.

“It is a distinct pleasure to welcome EBI to the CIS CyberMarket community,” said Cat Werbeck-Marczan, CIS VP of Cybersecurity Services Program Office. “This partnership will provide U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government organizations with access to EBI’s innovative cybersecurity solutions to protect their digital assets against a constantly evolving cyber threat landscape.”





For more information about the Center for Internet Security and CIS CyberMarket, contact CIS Media Relations Manager Kelly Wyland at kelly.wyland@cisecurity.org or 518-256-6978.

For more information about EBI, visit everything blockchain.io .

About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit CIS or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.