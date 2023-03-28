Global Threat Intelligence Security Market Size is Anticipated to Surpass USD 30.01 Billion by 2030, Growing at 18% of CAGR

Washington, DC, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Threat Intelligence Security Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud And On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SMEs), By Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security And Vulnerability Management, Risk And Compliance, Incident Response, And Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & ITES, Retail, Manufacturing, And Life Sciences), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Threat Intelligence Security Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9.89 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.01 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Threat Intelligence Security? How big is the Threat Intelligence Security Industry?

Threat Intelligence Security Report Coverage & Overview:

Threat intelligence offers contextual and actionable insights on cyber-attacks as well as cyber threats that target the organization. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence into threat intelligence offers comprehensive insights along with ensuring scalability as volumes of cyber-attacks are increasing. In addition to this, threat intelligence has become a key information security technology as artificial intelligence assists in the quick analysis of events for identifying threats from malware. Moreover, the increase in cases of data breaches has helped threat intelligence security tools gain popularity in various industries.

Global Threat Intelligence Security Market: Growth Dynamics

Moreover, an increase in the allocation of funds for research activities by governments for developing upgraded & effective threat intelligence tools for firms will boost the global threat intelligence security market trends. Escalating demand for professional and managed security solutions will expedite the expansion of the threat intelligence security market across the globe. Accretion of digital systems & industrial tools in a single ecosystem and rapid transformation witnessed in a plethora of business verticals has increased the scope of the global market expansion. Increase in data production by many firms has translated into humungous demand for threat intelligence security solutions.

However, high procurement costs incurred by firms on threat intelligence security tools can put brakes on the expansion of the threat intelligence security industry across the globe. Nevertheless, giant firms and various governments are trying to develop strong threat intelligence solutions for protecting the data of the firms, thereby creating lucrative growth avenues for the global threat intelligence security industry.

Report Scope

Threat Intelligence Security Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global threat intelligence security market is divided into deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

In terms of organization size, the threat intelligence security market globally is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs segments. Furthermore, the large enterprises segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline. The segmental expansion can be owing to the rise in demand and the use of threat intelligence security tools in large enterprises.

In terms of deployment mode, the global threat intelligence security market is divided into cloud and on-premise segments.

Based on the vertical, the global threat intelligence security industry is bifurcated into BFSI, healthcare, IT & ITES, retail, manufacturing, and life sciences segments.

On basis of application, the threat intelligence security industry across the globe is bifurcated into SIEM, incident response, security analytics, risk and compliance, security and vulnerability management , and other segments. Moreover, the security and vulnerability management segment, which accounted for the largest market share in 2022, will dominate the application landscape over the ensuing years. The segmental expansion can be due to the growing penetration of threat intelligence security tools in security and vulnerability management activities across various industries.

The global Threat Intelligence Security market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

SIEM

Security Analytics

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance

Incident Response

Others



By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & ITES

Retail

Manufacturing

Life Sciences

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Browse the full “Threat Intelligence Security Market By Deployment Mode (Cloud And On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SMEs), By Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security And Vulnerability Management, Risk And Compliance, Incident Response, And Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & ITES, Retail, Manufacturing, And Life Sciences), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/threat-intelligence-security-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Threat Intelligence Security market include -

LogRhythm Threat Lifecycle Management

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Limited

McAfee Corporation

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

AT& T Inc.

DXC technology

FireEye

Mimecast Limited

Verizon Inc

Infosys Technologies Limited

NSFocus

Webroot

Infoblox

Secureworks

Check Point

Sumo Logic

Broadcom

Cymulate

ThreatConnect

Juniper Networks

SecLytics

Palo Alto Networks Cortex

Mandiant Threat Intelligence

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Threat Intelligence Security market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Threat Intelligence Security market size was valued at around US$ 9.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 30.01 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period with threat intelligence security tools help firms know the various risks associated with cyber-attacks and help them to defend against them.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of vertical, the BFSI segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific threat intelligence security market is projected to record the highest CAGR over the assessment timespan.

Regional Analysis:

The threat intelligence security market in the Asia-Pacific zone is expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline. The regional market expansion in the upcoming years can be owing to growing cyber-attacks and an increase in investments by various governments in research activities pertaining to threat intelligence security. Apart from this, the government of India has appointed chief information security officers for identifying and documenting the security needs of the firms and countering threats. This has paved a way for the expansion of the threat intelligence market in the Asia-Pacific zone.

Furthermore, the threat intelligence security industry in North America is predicted to dominate the global industry in the upcoming years. The expansion of the industry in the sub-continent can be credited to the thriving BFSI sector in the countries such as the U.S. which requires more data security. Apart from this, easy access to strong network security infrastructure and a rise in acceptance of IoT equipment will contribute majorly towards the regional market growth. Additionally, the rise in the presence of key players in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. will open new avenues of growth for the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first half of 2022, IBM Corporation acquired Neudesic, a U.S.-based cloud solutions consultancy. The acquisition is predicted to help the IBM Corporation expand its cloud service portfolio and its AI business, thereby contributing notably towards the threat intelligence security business of the firm.

In March 2022, Fortinet, a U.S.-based firm that is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, declared a partnership with firms such as Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company, TIME dotcom, Spectrotel, Microland, and Radius Telecoms Inc. The strategic partnership will offer high security to network architecture in a single operating system, thereby steering the growth of the threat intelligence security industry globally.

