Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2023

DK-1092 København K, DENMARK

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300



28 March 2023




Company announcement number 24/2023

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2023

With effect from 1 April 2023, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments

Nr. 24_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.04.2023_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 24-2023_uk