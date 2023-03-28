Where are North & East Ontario’s worst roads? CAA wants to know. Voting is open from March 28 to April 21.

OTTAWA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario's potholes, crumbling shoulders and unsafe sidewalks are under scrutiny once again, with the 2023 launch of CAA's annual Worst Roads survey.



Scheduled just in time for spring, when potholes and cracks appear from under ice and snow, Worst Roads is a major advocacy undertaking that gives road users a chance to voice their concerns. A report of the worst offenders provincially is compiled and shared with municipal authorities.

This year, CAA North and East Ontario is focusing on all road users, from cyclists and pedestrians to motorcyclists and e-scooter riders.

“Road quality affects everyone, no matter how they move. We know that although there are almost 13 million cars registered in Ontario, there are also millions more cyclists, scooter riders, motorcyclists and pedestrians, all of whom struggle with potholes, crumbling shoulders, traffic congestion, unsafe intersections and uneven sidewalks,” says Jeff Walker, CEO and President of CAA North & East Ontario.

“We want to hear from road users stretching from Ottawa and Cornwall to North Bay, Thunder Bay and Sudbury. Share your stories, your photos and your worst roads so we can help municipalities and the province do their work in improving Ontario’s infrastructure.”

Once voting wraps up on April 21, 2023, the survey report is used to inform decision-makers across various levels of government which roadway improvements are top of mind for road users, and where improvements could be prioritized.

CAA’s research also shows that more than 80 per cent of Ontarians say poor road conditions such as cracks in pavement (89 per cent) and potholes (82 per cent) are still the most common issues in their neighbourhoods.

The damage to a vehicle caused by a pothole can range from $300, with some fixes topping $6,000 depending on the make and model of the car.

“As cost of living continues to rise, we're seeing more and more Ontarians hang on to their vehicles, rather than purchase new ones. The impact of poor road infrastructure on their aging vehicles simple adds to the already high costs of running a vehicle, buying fuel and doing maintenance,” adds Walker.

Nominations for CAA’s Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 21. Every vote cast is a chance to win a year of FREE gas.

Once voting is closed, CAA will compile a list of the top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, along with the top five Worst Roads in regions across the province. The regional lists will help shine further light on the state of local roads in municipalities across Ontario.

CAA will present the list of 2023 Worst Roads to local and provincial officials to help inform future funding and planning decisions.

ABOUT CAA NORTH & EAST ONTARIO

As a leader in advocacy for road safety and mobility, CAA North & East Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of 342,000 Members. For more than a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and government to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

ABOUT CAA WORST ROADS

The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made. Votes submitted to the CAA Worst Roads campaign are compiled and released as an annual provincial top 10 list along with a series on regional lists, all designed to spark a dialogue with governments and to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario.