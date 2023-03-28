CyberArrow and Mobily Announce Partnership to Strengthen Cyber Security Compliance in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberArrow, a leading cyber security compliance automation provider, and Mobily, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Saudi Arabia, today announced a new partnership to enhance cyber security compliance and awareness for businesses in the region.





As cyber threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, it is crucial for businesses to ensure their data is protected and in compliance with industry standards and regulations. CyberArrow's advanced automation platform streamlines the process of identifying, tracking and reporting on compliance requirements, making it easier for businesses to meet their regulatory obligations and reduce the risk of potential breaches.

With Mobily's extensive experience in telecommunications and commitment to providing innovative solutions to their customers, this partnership is set to deliver comprehensive cyber security compliance and awareness automation to businesses across the country. Mobily's knowledge of the local market and customer base, combined with CyberArrow's cutting-edge technology, will provide businesses with best-in-class technology to mitigate cyber risks and maintain compliance with the latest standards.

As cyber security regulations in Saudi Arabia continue to increase, businesses are under increasing pressure to ensure they are compliant with the latest standards and regulations. CyberArrow's technology makes it easier to maintain compliance and reduce the risk of costly penalties.

"We are excited to partner with Mobily to provide comprehensive cyber security compliance automation to businesses in Saudi Arabia," said Amar Basic, Co-founder of CyberArrow. "With Mobily's deep understanding of the local market and CyberArrow's expertise in automation, we are well-positioned to help businesses stay protected and in compliance."

The partnership between CyberArrow and Mobily marks a significant step forward in the cyber security landscape in Saudi Arabia.

For more information on CyberArrow, visit https://www.cyberarrow.io

